QLatinx introduces Puchito the Jaguar, a new symbol for immigrants, climate justice and voting power

Puchito the Jaguar. (Photo courtesy QLatinx)

ORLANDO | QLatinx has introduced a powerful new figure: Puchito the Jaguar. This mascot is more than just a friendly face — he represents the immigrant experience, the urgent need for climate justice and the importance of civic engagement. Puchito’s story mirrors the struggles faced by many in the community, and through his journey, he’s inspiring the next generation to stand up, take action and vote.

Puchito’s Journey: An Immigrant Story

Puchito’s journey began in the depths of the Amazon, where deforestation and climate change destroyed his habitat. His home, once a lush environment, became uninhabitable, forcing him to leave and search for safety. In his quest to find a new home, Puchito arrived in Central Florida, where he now advocates for climate justice and immigrant rights. As a queer-identifying jaguar he loves the United States and the safe haven it can represent for the LGBTQ+ community.

Much like the immigrant families who settled in Central Florida, Puchito’s survival and adaptation symbolize resilience and strength. His story highlights how climate change forces people — and even wildlife — to migrate and find new places to call home.

Puchito (pictured on a T-shirt and buttons) is QLatinx’s newest creation. (Photo courtesy QLatinx)

Climate Justice Through Puchito

Puchito’s narrative is a direct call for climate justice. As his homeland was devastated by environmental degradation, he reminds us of the urgent need to protect the environment and address the global climate crisis. Central Florida, like many places, is also feeling the effects of climate change, particularly in marginalized communities, which are often the hardest hit by environmental disasters.

“Puchito is a reflection of our community’s fight for both immigrant and climate justice,” says Gabriella Rodriguez, executive director of QLatinx. “He shows that our struggles are interconnected, and if we want to protect our communities and our planet, we have to fight for policies that work for everyone.”

Inspiring Civic Participation: Vote with Puchito

In addition to advocating for climate justice, Puchito is leading a movement to encourage civic participation. Starting at Come Out With Pride, Puchito’s “Vote with Puchito” campaign calls on the community, especially young people, to vote for leaders who will protect immigrant rights and tackle climate change. Through this campaign, Puchito is mobilizing the LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities to make their voices heard in elections.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Jessica Wild (L) with QLatinx’s Carlitos Diaz. (Photo courtesy QLatinx)

“Voting is a powerful tool for change,” says Rodriguez. “With Puchito, we want to show the community that they have the power to shape their future. We want people to understand that their vote can drive the change we need — whether that’s fighting for climate justice, immigrant rights, or equality.”

Puchito the Jaguar stands as a symbol of resilience, climate action and the immigrant experience. Through his story, QLatinx is pushing for a future where the voices of marginalized communities are heard and where policies are created to protect both people and the planet. The “Vote with Puchito” campaign is a reminder of the power of civic engagement and the role we all play in shaping a just and equitable future.

For more information about QLatinx’s mission and latest initiatives, visit QLatinx.org.