Harris defends allowing Americans access to gender-affirming care

Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewed by NBC News’s Hallie Jackson on Oct. 22 2024 (Screen capture: NBC News)

During an interview with NBC News’s Hallie Jackson on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris defended her position that transgender Americans should have access to medically necessary healthcare.

“Very broadly speaking here,” Jackson asked, “do you believe that transgender Americans should have access to gender-affirming care in this country?”

“I think we should follow the law,” the vice president said. “I mean, I think you’re probably pointing to the fact that Donald Trump’s campaign has spent tens of millions of dollars … “

“They’re trying to define you on this,” Jackson said. “I’m asking you to define yourself, though, just broadly speaking, what is your value? Do you believe they should have that access?”

Harris responded, “I believe that people, as the law states, even on this issue about federal law, that that is a decision that doctors will make in terms of what is medically necessary.”

She continued, “I’m not going to put myself in a position of a doctor. But let’s also understand that Donald Trump is running tens of millions of dollars in ads to talk about two cases to distract from the fact that his policy and plan is also to take away the Affordable Care Act, which provides healthcare for tens of millions of people in our country.”

When Harris pivoted into matters concerning healthcare, education, and economic policy, Jackson said, “I will move on, but I don’t know that I heard a clear answer from you on the issue of gender-affirming care. It sounds like what you’re saying is there should be something between trans Americans and their doctors?”

Jackson continued, “It feels like that’s a long way from ‘we see you and we love you,’ which was your message to trans Americans in May? What do you want the LGBTQ+ community to know as they’re looking for a full throated backing from you for trans Americans?”

The vice president responded, “I believe that all people should be treated with dignity and respect, period, and should not be vilified for who they are, and should not be bullied for who they are. And that is a true statement for me my entire career. And that has not changed.”

