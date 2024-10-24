Local candidates address LGBTQ+ issues ahead of the election

Early voting began in most Florida counties on Oct. 21 ahead of this year’s general election. Voters will decide on key issues and choose representatives for the local, statewide and national levels before or on Nov. 5.

Watermark spoke with candidates for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House ahead of this year’s primary, reaching out to congressional candidates in Central Florida and Tampa Bay. Those who advanced appear on the general election’s ballot.

We asked them one open-ended about why LGBTQ+ and ally readers should support their candidacy and three yes or no questions about their support for LGBTQ+ issues. You can read their responses, or lack thereof, here.

As a part of our general election coverage, in which Watermark endorses Kamala Harris for president — on newsstands now and available here digitally — Watermark also reached out to candidates running for the Florida Legislature.

We asked them five questions, requesting a yes or no answer for the first four and an open-ended response for the last:

If more than a yes or no were provided, additional details are included. If we were unable to discern a yes or no answer for the first four questions, an * is provided on their behalf. Read their responses below.

The general election is Nov. 5 and early voting is underway through Nov. 3. Dates, times and locations vary — visit your local Supervisor of Elections‘ website for additional information. Check your registration status and more at Vote.org.

CENTRAL FLORIDA CANDIDATES

QUESTION 1: Do you support Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults 21+?

State Senate, District 19 Vance Ahrens (D): I do support Amendment 3 to permit adults access to safe and legal marijuana.

State Representative, District 29 Matt Johnson (LPF): Yes, I fully support Amendment 3. As a libertarian, I believe that adults have the right to make personal decisions without government interference. The criminalization of marijuana has been a massive failure, leading to unnecessary incarceration, wasted resources, and infringements on personal freedom. Legalizing marijuana will not only restore individual liberty but also remove the state from over-policing non-violent, victimless behavior. Let’s stop criminalizing adults for their personal choices and focus on reducing government overreach

State Representative, District 35 Tom Keen (D): Yes, people deserve this freedom and I am personally hoping that my fellow veterans can get the care they need while fighting against the opioid epidemic.

State Representative, District 37 Nate Douglas (D): Yes, and we need to make sure that the amendment is implemented fairly and allows fair market competition.

State Representative, District 38 Sarah Henry (D): Yes, I support Amendment 3.

State Representative, District 40 LaVon Bracy Davis (D): Yes, I support this amendment as we will see a huge economic boost in Florida if it is passed, adding to our value for future developments, and I believe we will see a reduction in criminal offenses involving marijuana and a resolve to ceasing future convictions. This will help to reverse some long-standing inequities within our penal system and hopefully give some hope and justice to citizens who have been impacted with sentencing due to related charges. While this can bring in a large influx of revenue, it is still a disenfranchisement as companies invest more money in medical marijuana and other related ventures to ensure the wealth is not shared. This domino effect that detrimentally affects our Black and Brown communities can be stopped with the passing of Amendment 3, and we cannot sit idle while companies fight to profit off of the same product that criminalizes our brothers and sisters.

State Representative, District 42 Anna V. Eskamani (D): Yes I do. Voting yes on this ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older in Florida would provide significant economic benefits through job creation and tax revenue generation in the State of Florida. It also ensures regulated and safe access to marijuana, reducing risks associated with unregulated markets where cannabis can be sold laced with dangerous synthetic drugs. Legalization would also decrease the burden on the criminal justice system, allowing law enforcement to focus on more serious crimes to keep our communities safe. Additionally, it would encourage research into cannabis usage while respecting personal freedom and responsibility by allowing adults to make their own choices about cannabis use.

QUESTION 2: Do you support Amendment 4, which would prevent any law from prohibiting, delaying or restricting abortion before viability or when determined medically necessary by healthcare providers?

State Senate, District 19 Vance Ahrens: I do support Amendment 4 to cease government intervention in abortion care as all healthcare decisions should be made by patients and their doctors, not politicians.

State Representative, District 29 Matt Johnson (LPF): I respect the importance of individual autonomy and personal choice, but I believe this issue requires careful consideration. While I personally find abortion as a method of birth control to be morally troubling, government should remain limited in its interference with deeply personal medical decisions. The state should focus on protecting life and liberty without mandating morality. Ultimately, individuals and families must be free to make choices based on their beliefs and values without the state dictating those choices.

State Representative, District 35 Tom Keen (D): Yes, I support restoring rights and ensuring that women have access to abortion care, including standing up to extremists who are working to ban access to IVF and abortion for women after they have been victims of rape, incest, or if their lives are in danger.

State Representative, District 37 Nate Douglas (D): Absolutely, the issue of abortion should be left to a patient, their doctor, their God, and their family. Not the state government.

State Representative, District 38 Sarah Henry (D): Yes, I support Amendment 4.

State Representative, District 40 LaVon Bracy Davis (D): I do plan to vote in favor of Amendment 4. This would provide a constitutional right to abortion when it calls for the protection of the patient’s health. Women across the nation are grappling with the impact of losing their lives in addition to the life they carry with love and compassion. It’s disappointing that legislators feel prone to determine what women choose to do with their bodies. No man should legislate what they will never have the opportunity to experience. Every pregnancy is different and unique and they should be treated as such. It is unfair moreover to doctors and healthcare providers who task themselves to help people to the best of their abilities to be at risk of losing their licensing and soon be incriminated for doing their jobs because our legislature cannot allow women to take control and power over their own bodies. 69% of Americans have spoken and believe that abortion should be legal, and although there is a 6-week ban, most women do not find out they are pregnant until after that mark. Floridians are not in agreement with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and when the people speak, the legislature should listen. Once it passes, it needs to be left alone.

State Representative, District 42 Anna V. Eskamani (D): Yes I do. Florida has put into place a near-total abortion ban that has stripped us away of our freedoms and created impossible situations for medical professionals, who now have to decide between life-saving care or criminalization when working within the field of obstetrics and gynecology. Some doctors in Florida have had to allow a patient to become more sick before they can access an abortion to save their life. For other women, they have had to leave the State of Florida to access care, traveling hundreds of miles away. Not only is all of this wrong, but they serve as examples of why politicians should stay out of the exam room and respect doctors to do their job — especially regarding such intimate situations. Regardless of one’s political affiliation, there is overwhelming agreement that decisions around one’s pregnancy are personal and private and must remain between that person, their family, their doctor, and their faith. For these reasons and more, I will be voting Yes on Amendment 4 to stop Florida’s extreme abortion ban.

QUESTION 3: Do you support Florida’s SB 254, which bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors and restricts it for transgender adults?

State Senate, District 19 Vance Ahrens: As a transgender woman who has personally been affected by it, I am opposed to SB 254. Similar to my support for Amendment 4, these decisions should be made by patients and their doctors, and in the case of minors, their parents.

State Representative, District 29 Matt Johnson (LPF): As a libertarian, I oppose government interference in personal medical decisions. While I believe that parents and families should exercise caution when making decisions about their children, I do not support the state imposing blanket bans on gender-affirming care. These decisions should be left to individuals, families, and their healthcare providers, free from government intrusion. For transgender adults, government should not have any say in their medical decisions. The role of the state is to protect individual rights, not to dictate medical care.

State Representative, District 35 Tom Keen (D): No, I oppose this bill.

State Representative, District 37 Nate Douglas (D): No, I’m sick of these culture wars that are scapegoating our trans community and having real negative impacts on families across our state.

State Representative, District 38 Sarah Henry (D): No, I do not support SB254.

State Representative, District 40 LaVon Bracy Davis (D): Healthcare is healthcare. It is our job to have compassion for every person no matter how they choose to identify. While there are already so many healthcare disparities prevalent and present today, we would be doing our community a further injustice by ridding proper care and compassion to transgender citizens. We wouldn’t want it for any other person or community who we may deem “different” than us.

State Representative, District 42 Anna V. Eskamani (D): I voted against SB 254 because it dangerously bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors and restricts it for adults. This bill is part of a harmful trend where vulnerable communities, especially transgender individuals, are targeted and demonized by the Republican Party for political gain. Instead of supporting those at risk, SB 254 denies them the ability to seek necessary care, worsening the challenges they face. Parents should have the right to make medical decisions for their children, guided by healthcare professionals, not by politicians. Gender-affirming care is complex and deeply personal. It’s a decision that belongs between families and their doctors, not the government. I will always stand up for the rights of LGBTQ+ people and their families to access the medical care they need, free from political interference. It’s time to stop attacking vulnerable communities and instead focus on creating a compassionate, supportive environment for everyone in Florida.

QUESTION 4: Do you support Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s anti-LGBTQ+ presidential transition plan?

State Senate, District 19 Vance Ahrens: Project 2025 poses a significant risk to our democratic institutions and individual liberties. I strongly object to its implementation.

State Representative, District 29 Matt Johnson (LPF): No, I do not support any plan that infringes on individual freedoms, including those of the LGBTQ+ community. Libertarian principles are rooted in personal liberty, meaning that individuals have the right to live their lives according to their values without government interference. Project 2025 seeks to impose restrictions that violate personal freedoms, and I stand firmly against such overreach.

State Representative, District 35 Tom Keen (D): No, I do not support Project 2025

State Representative, District 37 Nate Douglas (D): No, Project 2025 would destroy our country.

State Representative, District 38 Sarah Henry (D): No, I do not support Project 2025

State Representative, District 40 LaVon Bracy Davis (D): This plan is based on fear. Fear of the progression for the State of Florida and for our country. The LGBTQ+ community that I know and have had the pleasure of engaging with on numerous occasions is not a threat nor has ever been a danger to our children. I have watched as members from the Florida LGBTQ+ community showed love and care to our children; they have stood in as mothers, fathers, siblings, aunts and uncles to our children; they have served as teachers, mentors and counselors to our children. We cannot continue to project our fears and mistrusts based on fallacies in order to justify disenfranchising and targeting one group for another group’s personal benefit.

State Representative, District 42 Anna V. Eskamani (D): I wholeheartedly oppose Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s presidential transition plan, which seeks (among many dangerous policy proposals) to roll back LGBTQ+ rights. This plan is a direct attack on the hard-earned freedoms and protections of LGBTQ+ individuals, and it pushes our country backward at a time when we should be moving forward toward equality. Project 2025 undermines the rights of LGBTQ+ people by proposing harmful policies that will negatively impact their access to healthcare, civil rights, and safety. This type of agenda only fuels division and hatred, rather than fostering understanding and inclusivity. We should be working toward a society where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. I remain committed to defending the rights of all individuals, especially those in marginalized communities.

QUESTION 5: Why should LGBTQ+ Floridians support your candidacy?

State Senate, District 19 Vance Ahrens: When inquired about the reasons why the LGBTQ+ community should support my candidacy, my initial response is the most self-evident. As a transgender woman, I fully comprehend the significance of having a voice when our rights are being deliberated and the potential risks associated with having a transphobic and homophobic legislator, such as my opponent, representing our interests. Furthermore, I have consistently dedicated my efforts over the past several years to advocating for the LGBTQ+ community in state and local policy discussions, encompassing a wide range of issues that affect everyone.

State Representative, District 29 Matt Johnson (LPF): LGBTQ+ Floridians should support my candidacy because I believe in protecting individual freedoms for everyone. My campaign is focused on limiting government’s role in your personal life, ensuring that you are free to live as you choose without interference from the state. Whether it’s protecting your privacy, your right to associate freely, or defending your right to make personal decisions without government intrusion, I’m committed to fighting for the liberties of all Floridians. In a world where both major parties seek to control your personal life in different ways, I offer a true alternative—one that respects your individual rights, no matter who you are.

State Representative, District 35 Tom Keen (D): I have given to the Zebra Coalition and currently attend many pride events in support of the LGBTQ+ community, like Proud In The Cloud, the City of St. Cloud’s first community pride event. Other than supporting local groups and events throughout our community, I have and will continue to oppose legislation like the “don’t say gay” bill, a ban on gender affirming care, and HB 1639 (gender and biological sex).

State Representative, District 37 Nate Douglas (D): LGBTQ+ Floridians should support my campaign because I will focus on real issues facing our families such as rising housing costs, climate change, and public education funding. I absolutely will not govern on culture war issues and I will promote legislation that uplifts our marginalized communities. Finally, I am of course part of the LGBTQ+ community and my identity is an important part of who I am. The laws coming from Tallahassee that my opponent voted for have had real impacts on me and many others.

State Representative, District 38 Sarah Henry (D): As a state representative, I will support the repeal of anti-trans legislation, including the Don’t Say Gay or Trans Bill and the inaccurately titled “Let Kids Be Kids” bill package. I will also join the existing efforts to pass state legislation that will explicitly protect trans youth from bigotry and discrimination including policies and regulations that would increase access to gender affirming care for young people. Furthermore, I will support legislation that provides expanded qualified mental health resources for our schools. By placing these resources, I aim to provide more support for the vulnerable communities across the state. Supporting students in high risk situations will be a priority for my office, encouraging me to support legislation that not only provides mental health resources but will also be used to protect them from violent environments.

State Representative, District 40 LaVon Bracy Davis (D): I am a champion for all people from all backgrounds in all situations. I want to continue being a clear voice in Tallahassee and throughout Florida’s 40th District in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and equalities as we progress forward in Florida. We cannot be a great state if we do not view and treat all our residents with that same greatness.

State Representative, District 42 Anna V. Eskamani (D): As someone who has always stood up for equality and justice, I am deeply committed to protecting the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ Floridians. I have a proven track record of fighting against harmful legislation and supporting policies that promote inclusivity, fairness, and safety for all. Florida’s LGBTQ+ community continues to face significant challenges, from discrimination and threats to basic civil rights, to barriers in accessing healthcare. I have consistently opposed laws that target LGBTQ+ individuals, such as bans on gender-affirming care and efforts to erase LGBTQ+ representation in schools. Everyone deserves to live authentically without fear of persecution, harassment, bullying, or government interference. In my work, I advocate for expanding nondiscrimination protections, ensuring access to healthcare and promoting LGBTQ+ inclusive education. I also champion efforts to protect LGBTQ+ youth, who deserve safe spaces where they can thrive. Our candidacy represents a vision of Florida where diversity is celebrated and where every resident, regardless of who they are or who they love, has equal opportunities to succeed. Together, I know we can create a more inclusive and just future for all Floridians.

The following State Senate and State House candidates in Central Florida did not respond back to Watermark:

State Senate: District 13, Stephanie L. Dukes (D) and Keith Truenow (R); District 19, Randy Fine (R); District 25, Kristen Arrington (D) and Jose Martinez (R); District 27, Phillip R. Carter (D) and Ben Albritton. State House: District 25, Fody Merritt Jr (D) and Taylor Yarkosky (R); District 26, Jackie Arndt (D) and Nan Cobb; District 27, Andy Ferrari (D), Richard Gentry (R) and Dennis M. Simpson Jr (LPF); District 29, Rosemarie Latham (D) and Webster Barnaby (R); District 30, Kelly Smith (D) and Chase Tramont (R); District 35, Erika Booth (R); District 36, Kelley Diona Miller (D) and Rachel Plakon (R); District 37, Susan Plasencia (R); District 38, David Smith (R); District 39, Marsha Summersill (D) and Doug Bankson (R); District 40, Belinda Ford (R); District 42, Gregory Pull (R); District 43, Johanna Lopez (D) and Joseph “Joe” Melendez (R); District 45, Leonard Spencer (D) and Carolina Amesty (R); District 46, Jose Alvarez (D), Michael Cruz (R) and Ivan A. Rivera (NPA); District 47, Maria Revelles (D) and Paula A. Stark (R).

TAMPA BAY CANDIDATES

QUESTION 1: Do you support Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults 21+?

State Senator, District 21 Candidate Doris H. Carroll (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 60 Lindsay Cross (D): Yes, I support Amendment 3. I support a taxing, regulating, and distributing system similar to alcoholic beverages so that consumers know what they’re getting, and products do not get in the hands of minors. And while we should expand freedoms in Florida, we need common-sense regulations to limit marijuana use in public places.

State Representative, District 61 Candidate Nathan Bruemmer (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 62 Candidate Nelson Amador (R): Yes.

State Representative, District 62 Candidate Michele Rayner (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 65 Candidate Ashley Brundage (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 66 Candidate Nick Clemente (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 67 Candidate Fentrice Driskell (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 68 Candidate Lisa Carpus (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 70 Candidate Luther Keith Wilkins (D): Yes.

QUESTION 2: Do you support Amendment 4, which would prevent any law from prohibiting, delaying or restricting abortion before viability or when determined medically necessary by healthcare providers?

State Senator, District 21 Candidate Doris H. Carroll (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 60 Lindsay Cross (D): Yes. Floridians must pass Amendment 4 and end the extreme abortion ban passed by the Legislature (which I voted against). When Amendment 4 passes, it’s critical that there are allies in the Legislature that will ensure that it is implemented the way the voters intended. We can’t afford to go back and continue to strip freedoms away from Floridians.

State Representative, District 61 Candidate Nathan Bruemmer (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 62 Candidate Nelson Amador (R): No.

State Representative, District 62 Candidate Michele Rayner (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 65 Candidate Ashley Brundage (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 66 Candidate Nick Clemente (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 67 Candidate Fentrice Driskell (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 68 Candidate Lisa Carpus (D): Yes.

State Representative, District 70 Candidate Luther Keith Wilkins (D): Yes.

QUESTION 3: Do you support Florida’s SB 254, which bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors and restricts it for transgender adults?

State Senator, District 21 Candidate Doris H. Carroll (D): No.

State Representative, District 60 Lindsay Cross (D): No. I voted against SB 254 on the floor, as well as in committee. It is not the government’s responsibility to interfere with the care of its people.

State Representative, District 61 Candidate Nathan Bruemmer (D): No.

State Representative, District 62 Candidate Nelson Amador (R): Yes.

State Representative, District 62 Candidate Michele Rayner (D): No.

State Representative, District 65 Candidate Ashley Brundage (D): No.

State Representative, District 66 Candidate Nick Clemente (D): No.

State Representative, District 67 Candidate Fentrice Driskell (D): No.

State Representative, District 68 Candidate Lisa Carpus (D): No.

State Representative, District 70 Candidate Luther Keith Wilkins (D): Yes.

QUESTION 4: Do you support Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s anti-LGBTQ+ presidential transition plan?

State Senator, District 21 Candidate Doris H. Carroll (D): No.

State Representative, District 60 Lindsay Cross (D): No. Absolutely not. Project 2025 is an extreme agenda to send America backwards. The details of Project 2025 affect every American, and especially members of the LGBTQ+ community. Florida has been the training ground for some of these policies. I’m pushing back in Tallahassee on this agenda, and will continue to do so.

State Representative, District 61 Candidate Nathan Bruemmer (D): No.

State Representative, District 62 Candidate Nelson Amador (R): *

State Representative, District 62 Candidate Michele Rayner (D): No.

State Representative, District 65 Candidate Ashley Brundage (D): No.

State Representative, District 66 Candidate Nick Clemente (D): No.

State Representative, District 67 Candidate Fentrice Driskell (D): No.

State Representative, District 68 Candidate Lisa Carpus (D): No.

State Representative, District 70 Candidate Luther Keith Wilkins (D): No.

QUESTION 5: Why should LGBTQ+ Floridians support your candidacy?

State Senator, District 21 Candidate Doris H. Carroll (D): I have been a strong advocate of the LGBTQ+ community for decades. Since the late 80’s, I had the opportunity to care for LGBTQ+ people, working as a registered nurse in the Infectious Diseases clinic at the University of Illinois Hospital. Prior to 1995, there were no efficacious medications for those who were HIV+. Those days were very difficult times. I remember how ACT-UP pressured the NIH to bring meds faster to market, when I traveled to DC as a NIH HIV research coordinator in Chicago, developing new studies to treat out patients safely and improve their quality of life.

And before the Affordable Care Act passed on 2010, I enrolled my patients for comprehensive HIV/AIDS healthcare services with the federal program — Ryan White. Prior to those to those times, the government did not believe healthcare was a human right, and many in the LGBTQ+ community suffered greatly. I strongly support their rights to exist, to be whomever they choose to be, love whomever they wish to love and marry, as ALL who have similar rights. It is appalling that religious groups and others desire to not only prohibit their rights, but also continue to discriminate, restrict, reject, harm and harass LGBTQ+ people. I will work to support, sponsor or cosponsor legislation to maintain their inalienable rights, and overturn legislation which would deny those rights.

State Representative, District 60 Lindsay Cross (D): LGBTQ+ Floridians deserve a Representative who doesn’t only vote the right way, but proudly supports them. The fact that my district hosts the largest Pride Parade in the Southeast is something I take to heart. As your Representative, I’ll continue to advocate and be a voice for my LGBTQ+ constituents.

State Representative, District 61 Candidate Nathan Bruemmer (D): I am running for Florida House of Representatives because I want to work for the people of District 61 and my home state of Florida. Prior to becoming an attorney, I served as a classroom teacher, a non-profit leader, and as Florida’s LGBTQ+ Consumer Advocate. In my role with the State of Florida, I became the first transgender statewide appointed official in the United States. I have committed my life to justice and equity through my practice of law and my work as a public policy advocate.

As an LGBTQ+ Floridian, I have specifically worked on issues important to the LGBTQ+ community and fought back against the agenda of hate and culture wars created by the DeSantis Administration and the Florida GOP. I will continue the fight for a brighter future for Floridians with the grit and perseverance needed in today’s political climate. I will work to find the solutions to the real issues that are most important to Floridians like insurance, affordability, climate change, education, and healthcare — and I have the experiences and qualifications to deliver.

State Representative, District 62 Candidate Nelson Amador (R): To all Floridians, regardless of background or beliefs, I want to be clear that my candidacy is about building a future rooted in Faith & Family, Security, and Economic Prosperity. I firmly believe in the dignity of every person, and while I may hold different views on certain social issues, I am committed to creating opportunities for all. My focus is on delivering a booming economy that benefits every Floridian, including the LGBTQ+ community. Job creation, income growth, and economic stability are at the heart of my platform.

A strong economy doesn’t discriminate — it lifts up families, individuals, and communities. Whether you are starting a business, looking for employment, or hoping to build a more prosperous future, I am dedicated to policies that reduce taxes, eliminate red tape, and create a business-friendly environment that allows everyone to thrive. I am not against the people, but I do stand firm on my faith. Before submitting myself fully to Christ, I was an enabler of many things that went against my values, and I, too, was once confused. However, through salvation, I found clarity. My faith guides me in personal matters, but as a leader, my goal is to amplify opportunities for every Floridian by focusing on policies that strengthen our economy and create good-paying jobs. Together, we can ensure that Florida remains a place of opportunity for all — where hard work is rewarded, families can thrive, and economic prosperity is within everyone’s reach. Faith & Family, Security, and Prosperity aren’t just values for some — they are the building blocks for a stronger Florida for all.

State Representative, District 62 Candidate Michele Rayner (D): As a member of the community, I have always stood up for our people and making sure that there is equity in the legislation I file and advocate for.

State Representative, District 65 Candidate Ashley Brundage (D): I’m going to solve the property insurance crisis based on my history of being a former banking executive … which is why I think LGBTQ+ and any other Floridians should vote for me. Secondarily to that, our travel and tourism industry is equally important here in this space and I’ve been a staunch advocate to bringing conferences to the Tampa Bay area. That’s our number one economic engine for Florida and we have to signal to event planners that Florida is a safe space and is open for business.

I also think me being visible in Tallahassee will change the whole scope of the how we’re treated and legislated for and/or against. While LGBTQ+ rights won’t be a centerpiece of my political aspirations, solving the insurance crisis is my number one on my legislative agenda, I just have to show up to send that message.

State Representative, District 66 Candidate Nick Clemente (D): LGBTQ+ Floridians should support me because I will stand up for the right of every person in this state to be treated equally under the law, live free from discrimination, make decisions about their bodies, and love who they choose without government interference.

State Representative, District 67 Candidate Fentrice Driskell (D): During my time in office, I have consistently demonstrated that I am a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community. I am honored to have carried such important legislation as HCR 1479 (2023), which sought an apology to LGBTQ+ Floridians who were the victims of hateful investigations by the Johns Committee. As Leader of the Florida House Democratic Caucus, I have led our efforts to stand up against dozens of discriminatory bills, including both “Don’t Say LGBTQ” bills and legislation attacking transgender kids.

Every Floridian deserves the freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe. This unequivocally includes everything from the freedom to get the medical care you need, being able to openly and proudly love who you love, and remaining safe from discrimination in any form. I have been proud to serve my constituents and the people of Florida and will continue to fight for the rights of all Floridians.

State Representative, District 68 Candidate Lisa Carpus (D): Because I’m an ally, and if elected, I’ll fight against anti-gay laws that have been put into place and will veto any legislation brought forward that discriminates against anyone based on their race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation. I will always advocate for equality and anti-discrimination laws, and I will always take a public stand against hate crimes and violence.

State Representative, District 70 Candidate Luther Keith Wilkins (D): Because I support the LGBTQ+ community.

The following State Senate and State House candidates in Tampa Bay did not respond back to Watermark:

State Senator, District 21 Candidate Ed Hooper (R); State Representative, District 58 Candidates Kimberly “Kim” Berfield (R) and Bryan Beckman (D); State Representative, District 59 Candidates Berny Jacques (R) and Dawn Douglas (D); State Representative, District 60 Candidate Ed Montanari (R); State Representative, District 61 Candidate Linda Chaney (R); State Representative, District 63 Candidates Tim Driver (R) and Dianne “Ms. Dee” Hart (D); State Representative, District 64 Candidates Maura Cruz Lanz (R) and Susan L. Valdes (D); State Representative, District 65 Candidate Karen Gonzalez Pittman (R); State Representative, District 66 Candidate Traci Koster (R); State Representative, District 67 Candidate Ronrico “Rico” Smith (R); State Representative, District 68 Candidate Lawrence McClure (R); State Representative, District 69 Candidates Daniel “Danny” Alvarez (R) and Bobby Kachelries (D); State Representative, District 70 Candidate Michael Owen (R).