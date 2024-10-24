Organized Voices: Vote for our lives

(Chevalier Lovett photo provided by Florida Rising)

As we near Nov. 5, I can’t help but reflect on what the next election means for the LGBTQIA+ community and the broader fabric of our society. If we fail to show up at the polls, we risk repeating the consequences of past political decisions that have left many (if not all) of us vulnerable.

Eight years ago, the Pulse tragedy devastated Central Florida and people around the world. A personal wake-up call – wrapped in tears, frustration and a need to do something bigger, something more. We lost our friends, our family, our chosen loved ones — people who simply wanted to live authentically and unapologetically. That moment was a glaring example of the hate that still exists for LGBTQIA+ people and marginalized communities, a reminder of the violence our communities face when electeds choose hate over love.

This election isn’t just about who gets to sit in the oval office and make TV appearances; it’s about whether we will have champions who understand, represent and fight for us — or whether we will face more years of erasure, inflated housing, discriminatory policies and spewed hatred on our devices.

We’ve seen what four years of Donald Trump’s lack of leadership brought: a surge in anti-LGBTQIA+ policies, increased violence against queer people, especially trans women of color, and a complete disregard for the rights and freedoms of communities of color, women and families. We cannot afford to sit this election cycle out! On Nov. 5, the decisions made at every level of government — from city councils to Congress, from school boards to state legislatures, from ballot amendments and to the Florida Supreme Court — will shape our lives for years to come.

The fight for an equitable and just Florida — and an equitable and just world — is a promise we must keep through our advocacy and our votes.

One notion that cannot be overstated is that elected officials should be representative of the people they serve. This is why local and primary elections matter. We know that it’s the will of the people that hold true authentic power, and we know that we have more power when we stand together. For far too long, marginalized communities have been underrepresented in positions of power and left outside the margins. The decisions made in statehouses and on Capitol Hill affect us in very personal ways. Those making these decisions do not reflect our lived experiences or our struggles. Our communities color outside the box and are welcoming; those who place boundaries on our lives do not.

Representation is about more than just having someone in office who looks like you or shares your identity. It’s about having leaders who understand the systemic barriers we face, who are committed to breaking down those discriminatory barriers through advocacy and policy reform, and who fight tirelessly for our freedoms. We need elected officials who prioritize communities of color, women, families and queer folks — because our lives, our futures, actually depend on it.

When we vote, we have the power to elect those officials. We have the power to shape our government into one that works for all of us. And that power only matters if we use it, which is why we must Vote for Our Lives.

Elections Today, Lives Tomorrow

It’s easy to think of elections in terms of short-term victories or losses, however the truth is that elections today determine our lives tomorrow. Every race — from the top of the ticket down to local school boards — has a direct impact on the policies that govern our daily lives.

Think about it: Every law that affects LGBTQIA+ people — from marriage equality to gender-affirming healthcare to anti-discrimination protections — were put in place (or taken away) by elected officials. Every decision about whether our schools are safe, whether our communities have access to affordable housing, whether our healthcare systems are inclusive — all of it is shaped by elections.

The stakes are high. And if we don’t vote, we cede control of our futures. This election is about more than just rejecting Trump’s legacy of delusion, lies and an avoidance of fact checking. It’s about affirming a future where our rights are protected, our voices are heard and our humanity is recognized.

Having champions for our most vulnerable communities, the new majority is top priority. These are the leaders who will ensure that we do not go backward, that we continue to make progress toward a world where all of us can live freely and without fear. We deserve leaders who will fight to protect access to gender-affirming healthcare, who will stand up against the hate and violence targeting trans women of color, and who will work to dismantle systems of oppression that disproportionately harm Black and Brown communities.

The hard truth is this: Our lives are on the line. In 2022, I became a father, and I want my children to grow up in a world that values their existence and those they love. The rights and protections we enjoy today are the result of generations of struggle and organizing. Voting is our most powerful tool for defending those rights, for electing leaders who represent us, and for shaping the future we want to live in. All it takes is filling in a ballot form.

So, this Nov. 5, don’t sit it out. Vote for your life, for your community, for the future. Vote to protect the rights we’ve fought so hard to win. Vote for the Black and Brown communities who deserve safety and justice no matter what block they live on. Vote for the generations of immigrants who seek the same quality of life, in which this country was founded and built by. Vote for the women and families whose futures and health are on the ballot. VOTE FOR OUR LIVES!

Visiting Floridarising.org/vote for more information.

Chevalier Lovett (he/him) currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer for Florida Rising. An experienced non-profit executive, he has dedicated his life to community service organizations which has gained him such recognitions as Most Influential (Winter Park Magazine), 40-Under-40 (Orlando Business Journal) and the Diversity Game Changer Award (Orlando Magic), to name a few. He serves on many local and national boards which include – The Contigo Fund; 26Health and Hope CommUnity Center amongst others.