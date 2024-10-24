Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber appoints Rene Cantu as president, CEO

Rene Cantu at the 2024 Pride in Business luncheon. (Photo courtesy the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber)

TAMPA BAY | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber announced Oct. 24 that Rene Cantu has been appointed as the organization’s next president and CEO.

The chamber has served the LGBTQ+ and ally business communities of Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties for over 40 years. Cantu, who has over 25 years of experience in nonprofit management and marketing, officially joined its leadership team as vice president of membership and business development in May.

In the time since he has helped lead the chamber’s 2024 Pride in Business luncheon and produce other signature initiatives and outings. In June, the chamber partnered with the Tampa Police Department to highlight the city’s Safe Place initiative and just last month, they supported the Tampa expansion of members Inclusive Care Group and Bell Pharmacy.

“Cantu brings a wealth of experience in leadership, community engagement and advocacy that will propel the Chamber into its next chapter of growth and impact,” the organization shared in a press release. They noted he “steps into the role following the successful tenure of Justice Gennari, who has led the Chamber through a period of impressive growth and strengthened ties within the business community.”

The organization expressed “deep gratitude for Justice’s contributions” as well, noting they are “confident that Cantu’s leadership will build on this strong foundation.”

“I am honored to take on this role and build on the incredible work the Chamber has done,” Cantu shared. “Together with the Board and our members, I look forward to creating new opportunities for connection and driving the economic vitality of our diverse business community.”

The release also announced that Ripple Effect Leadership’s Chris Rollins has been appointed as the organization’s new board chair. They said he “brings a fresh perspective and deep expertise in leadership development and inclusion.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Rene Cantu as our new President and CEO,” Rollins said. “Rene’s vision for inclusive economic growth, commitment to our members and passion for LGBTQ+ advocacy, aligns perfectly with the Chamber’s mission. Under his leadership, we are excited to continue creating ripples of positive change in the Tampa Bay area and beyond.”

Additional board members — leaders who share the chamber’s “commitment to fostering a thriving, diverse business environment where every voice is heard and valued” — are also being sought until Oct. 27.

The organization says board members “play an essential role in guiding our mission to advocate, educate, and connect on behalf of local businesses, ensuring the vibrant growth and inclusivity of our community.” Three positions are currently available with two-year terms.

Learn more about Cantu’s appointment and the open board positions below:

For more information about the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber, visit TampaBayLGBTChamber.org.