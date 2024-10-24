Digital Publications Watermark Issue 31.22: Forward By Caitlin Sause October 24, 2024 Forward: Watermark endorses Kamala Harris for president. SPIRITUAL CELEBRATION | Page 08Unity of Central Florida on its 85-year history in Orlando. ‘CULTURE WARS’ | Page 11Florida GOP targets Brundage with transphobic materials.STATEWIDE IMPACT | Page 14Hurricane Helene, Milton impact LGBTQ+ Floridians.THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF WANZIE | Page 17Michael Wanzie looks back at Winnie the Pooh’s race for president before Nov 5.FORWARD | Page 39Watermark endorses Kamala Harris for president. ‘FUN’ FAREWELL | Page 43Cyndi Lauper discusses her final tour and future ahead of her Tampa Bay concert.See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!Find our Issue on Newsstands Now! Looking for a print copy?Click here to find a distribution site nearest you! Tags: clearwater, Cyndi Lauper, democracy, Donald Trump, Dunedin, election, equality, events, florida, forward, fun, Harris, Harris Walz, Helene, hurricane, hurricane helene, hurricane milton, independent, Kamala, kamala harris, largo, lgbt, Orlando, politics, president, Republican, sarasota, st pete, tampa, Tampa Bay, Trump, Walz