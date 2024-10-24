Digital Publications

Watermark Issue 31.22: Forward

By Caitlin Sause

Forward: Watermark endorses Kamala Harris for president.

SPIRITUAL CELEBRATION | Page 08
Unity of Central Florida on its 85-year history in Orlando.

‘CULTURE WARS’ | Page 11
Florida GOP targets Brundage with transphobic materials.

STATEWIDE IMPACT | Page 14
Hurricane Helene, Milton impact LGBTQ+ Floridians.

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF WANZIE | Page 17
Michael Wanzie looks back at Winnie the Pooh’s race for president before Nov 5.

FORWARD | Page 39
‘FUN’ FAREWELL | Page 43
Cyndi Lauper discusses her final tour and future ahead of her Tampa Bay concert.

