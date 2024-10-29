Shakira to perform at D.C. World Pride concert

Shakira performs in her ‘Soltera’ music video. (Screen capture via Shakira/YouTube)

Organizers of World Pride 2025, the international LGBTQ celebration scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., May 17 through June 8, announced that internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter Shakira will be the lead performer at the World Pride Welcome Concert.

The concert will take place Saturday, May 31, at Washington Nationals Stadium, according to Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes most of D.C.’s LGBTQ Pride events and the lead organizer of World Pride 2025.

“World Pride 2025 will kick off the Welcome Ceremony at Nationals Park with remarks from key dignitaries and the welcoming of the Capital Cup athletes,” a Capital Pride Alliance announcement of the concert says. “The memorable celebration will showcase the rich history and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community in Washington, D.C. and around the globe,” according to the announcement.

It adds, “World Pride 2025 will also mark the 50th anniversary of the city’s Pride celebrations concurrently with World Pride, May 17-June 8, 2025.”

A native of Colombia, Shakira has been described as a highly acclaimed singer and songwriter, with more than 100 million records sold worldwide in both Spanish and English.

“Known for her dynamic and high-energy performances, Shakira will bring tracks from her new album and her legendary catalog of hits to life on stage,” the Capital Pride announcement says in describing the World Pride Welcome Concert.

Among the other World Pride 2025 events set to take place in D.C. include an international music festival and global dance party, a World Pride Parade, Street Festival and concert, an International March on Washington and Rally, a Pride Film Festival, and Pride Sports Festival.

Information about the purchase of tickets for the Welcoming Concert and a full list of World Pride 2025 events and related information can be accessed here: mlb.com/nationals/tickets/concerts/Shakira and here, worldpridedc.org/events.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.