The Wonderful World of Wanzie: A Tale of Harris, Trump and Winnie the Pooh

Presidential election of monumental importance is upon us. And it is no way hyperbole to say that it is likely the most consequential election since that of 1860 when Abraham Lincoln’s win provided the impetus for the start of the Civil War, the victory over which brought about the end of slavery and preserved the United States of America by warding off the secession of the southern states.

There is a similar crisis facing us in this current election cycle and the choices could not be more stark. You may choose to vote for the Harris/Walz ticket, which is a vote to uphold the Constitution, our freedom of speech, the rule of law and our right to cast a vote, all of which are the very ideals upon which this country was founded. While not perfect, they have long served to keep us whole, united and on course as we have continually moved forward toward achieving that more perfect union which we as people have always aspired to attain.

Or you may vote for the Trump/Vance ticket, which is essentially a vote to end our democracy as we know it, and a vote to pave the way for one narcissistic maniac to become a dictator who has vowed to upend the Constitution, and who has told us quite plainly that he intends to weaponize the government to punish his advisories and silence his detractors, including silencing the free press. Trump has actually proclaimed that if you vote for him in November he’ll fix it so you never have to vote again. That is astonishing! It’s unfathomable. But it is none-the-less true. And yet, apparently, 50% of the voting populace seems poised to vote for him, to vote to end our democracy.

It truly disgusts me to no end to think that any queer person would even consider voting for this terribly dangerous and outrageously inept, convicted criminal of a candidate who has made it perfectly clear that he has zero respect or concern for the LGBTQ+ community.

Allow me to rephrase that sentiment; It truly disgusts me to no end to think that any person, regardless of what flavor, stripe, color or make they may come in, could even consider voting for this terribly dangerous and outrageously inept, convicted criminal of a candidate who has made its clear he has zero respect or concern for anyone other than himself and those who support him with undeserved praise or throw money at him in exchange for future favors.

Our country and our liberties are truly on the line here, and if you do not get to the polls and vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz then you will be complicit in ending our democracy. It truly is that consequential. If Trump wins we lose our country! We lose our democracy, and that can not be overstated. And if you think otherwise you are a fool! And if you don’t vote, or you vote for anyone other than the Democrats, you will have no one but yourself to blame when your life and liberties as you know them come to an absolute and final end, and you wake up to discover that due to your lack of engagement there is absolutely nothing you are able to do about it because an autocrat will be running the country. A country in which you will no longer have a say or a vote in its governance. You will be told what you are allowed to read, think, say and do. This is not an exaggeration. This is what is at stake in this election and you can not sit idly by and allow it to happen.

Oh, how I long for the good ole days, like back in 1976 when our choices were Jimmy Carter, the incumbent Gerald Ford and Winnie the Pooh.

I kid you not. In 1976 Winnie the Pooh ran for president! There was an actual campaign, promoted mostly by Sears. The very prominent retailer had at that time secured the licensing rights to the Disney version of Winne the Pooh, the likeness of which was emblazoned upon everything from sheets to curtains to jammies. Sears ran TV commercials announcing Pooh’s candidacy in which children were invited to go into Sears stores nationwide where they could fill out an actual ballot and cast a vote for the lovable, honey-loving bear and drop it in a ballot box next to displays of Pooh plush toys.

In conjunction with this effort, Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom here at Walt Disney World had Main Street USA festooned with red, white and blue bunting, and “Pooh for President” insignias where seen throughout the parks along with the campaign slogan, “Winnie’s a Honey of a Candidate.” The Disney wardrobe department outfitted Winnie in a huge red, white and blue Uncle Sam-style top hat, and the pantless little guy even had his own daily parade with a specially crafted soundtrack/campaign song.

In the Parade and in “Fun Raising Rally” stage shows, which took place in the parks, Pooh was joined by Campaign Manager Eeyore and Press Secretary Tigger.

When the real 1976 Presidential election rolled around it was reported that a number of voters in virtually every state went to their polling places and actually voted for Winnie The Pooh as a write-in candidate.

While I may yearn for a return to a time when a bit of electoral silliness, and a smart, sophisticated marketing campaign for the sake of achieving brand awareness on the parts of America’s largest retailer and America’s theme park giant were accepted as just that, a bit of silliness, I am struck back into the reality that there is not and cannot be any room for such silliness in November. The salvation of our country, the preservation of free speech, of the constitution and of the rule of law are all at stake here, and as such, no votes for Disney characters can be entertained, just as you staying home is completely and totally unacceptable.

I am begging you to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, because if the other guys win it will be the beginning of a never-ending blustery day that will leave us all feeling like Eeyore.

PLEASE VOTE!

Michael Wanzie is an Orlando-based playwright, actor and ordained minister. He is most recognized for his direction of productions in the Central Florida area.