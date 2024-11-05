Come OUT St. Pete announces rescheduled celebration

(Graphic courtesy Come OUT St. Pete)

ST. PETERSBURG | Come OUT St. Pete has announced its Family Day celebration will now be held Nov. 16 from 12-4 p.m. at Par Bar.

The group’s eighth annual recognition of National Coming Out Day, held annually on Oct. 11, was originally set for Oct. 12. It was postponed Oct. 7 ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Organizers are currently looking for local LGBTQ+ groups who want to participate at no cost. In addition to these vendors, the celebration will include performances from Mr. and Mx. COSP, a 50/50 cash raffle and games of mini-golf at $15 per person.

Read more below:

Come OUT St. Pete’s Family Day celebration will be held Nov. 16 from 12-4 p.m. at Par Bar, located at 2253 1st Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. Visit ComeOUTStPete.org for more information.