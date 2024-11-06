PHOTOS: Spooky Empire hosts rescheduled convention in Orlando

ORLANDO | Spooky Empire attendees show off their killer costumes at the fall convention at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando Nov. 2.

The original dates and location for the convention, Oct. 11–13 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, were cancelled due to Hurricane Milton.

The adjustment didn’t stop fans from turning out in there best cosplay to celebrate all things horror, fantasy and sci-fi.

Check out our photos from the event below.

Photos by Caitlin Sause.