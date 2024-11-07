11.07.24 Editor’s Desk

Most folks know what I do for a living and how much it means to me, so it’s no secret that I love journalism.

I’ve written about it at length over the years, but I don’t know if I’ve specifically shared why I love working in print. It’s something I first fell in love with as a student journalist.

There’s nothing like holding your byline for the first (or thousandth) time, and logging onto a website just isn’t the same as flipping through a newspaper. There’s obviously tremendous value in and a need for sharing news digitally, but the joy of picking up a physical copy of Watermark is unmatched for me.

Print journalism has evolved and will continue to do so, like every industry, but the written word belongs on paper. There’s nothing that will convince me otherwise — but it isn’t just about seeing my name. It’s about having a tangible connection with the community.

I see it every time I refill one of Watermark’s distribution sites or when our staff interacts with readers at events. Most recently it was during last month’s Come Out with Pride in Orlando, where we arrived with hundreds of issues and magazines but left with none.

I’ll admit that bundles of newspapers and boxes of specialty guides aren’t the most fun to transport, but when we leave emptyhanded it’s proof that the LGBTQ+ stories we tell are where they belong. In your hands.

You can track website data, and I’m proud of what we see when we do, but it doesn’t beat handing a reader a paper as they thank us for covering our community. I’m always thankful for those experiences, and I’m also thankful that changemakers around the nation are fighting to make sure they continue.

Last month, Press Forward — a national movement to strengthen communities by reinvigorating local news — announced that Watermark was among 205 outlets that will receive a share of $20 million. The organization is working to close persistent coverage gaps across the nation.

The organizations were chosen from over 900 applicants and Watermark was one of just five recipients in Florida. It was, and is, a really big deal.

“These newsrooms are proof that we are seeing a moment of transformation, where new and longstanding publications are stepping up to create a new story for local news,” Press Forward Director Dale R. Anglin announced Oct. 16. “Each newsroom plays a vital public service role in its community — providing trustworthy local news and information in places where no other sources may exist.”

Watermark Publisher Rick Todd and I worked on our grant proposal together, with support from the staff, and I’m so proud that we were chosen. I’m also appreciative of his leadership on the initiative.

“This amazing organization is working hard to support and sustain local news because they understand its role in informing communities on a grass roots level,” he said of Press Forward last month. “I will forever be grateful for their support.”

I couldn’t agree more. The grant will help us expand our reach as we work to amplify LGBTQ+ voices, and there are ways you can help too. In honor of Watermark’s 30th anniversary this year, we’ve been asking readers to support local LGBTQ+ journalism by gifting $30 to help us plan for the future.

I’m not one for soliciting folks but I can assure you that if you’re willing and able, every dollar makes a difference. You can read more at WatermarkOnline.com/30th and in this issue, which I have to mention is going to press right before the General Election.

That’s the trickiest part about print. This will publish afterwards, but I don’t yet know its outcome. I do know one thing for certain, though: the U.S. will make history by re-electing a twice-impeached, insurrectionist in Donald Trump or by choosing a proven leader in Kamala Harris, who will become our first female president. I hope it’s the latter but know local journalism will be critical in the coming days either way.

(Editor’s Note, 11/07/24: The U.S. made the wrong choice, and local journalism is going to be more critical than ever.)

In this issue we focus on the inaugural joy ride, the successor to the SMART Ride, which for 20 years raised funds for Floridians living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. The cycling fundraiser benefits Tampa Bay’s Empath Partners in Care and Central Florida’s Miracle of Love, worthy nonprofits which detail its continued importance.

In Tampa Bay news, LGBTQ+ organizations announce leadership changes. The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber welcomes Rene Cantu as its next president and CEO while St Pete Pride and its executive director part ways. We also preview “The Cher Show.”

Watermark is proud to be celebrating 30 years as your LGBTQ+ news source, so thanks for reading and supporting our advertisers. Please stay safe, stay informed and enjoy this latest issue.