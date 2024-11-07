LGBTQ+ voters moved away from Trump as other Americans embraced him

According to an NBC News exit poll reported on Nov. 6, LGBTQ voters moved away from Donald Trump into firmly bluer territory as the country elected to send the former president back to the White House with a Republican Senate.

Vice President Kamala Harris earned more support from LGBTQ voters than any presidential candidate in the last five elections, the results show. Their margin of support for her over Trump, 86-12, was 15 points higher than the edge President Joe Biden had over Trump in 2020.

Just before Election Day, Vice President-elect JD Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, claimed during an interview with Joe Rogan that he expected his and Trump’s campaign would be supported by “the normal gay guy vote.”

Per the exit poll, however, their ticket only earned one in five votes from LGBTQ male voters, though the category includes bisexual and transgender men along with gay men.

Trump and Vance were backed by even fewer LGBTQ women, while Harris’s margin of support among LGBTQ people of color was even higher, 91-5 percent.

According to an analysis in the New York Times, the following types of counties moved to the right in 2024 compared to 2020: Urban counties, suburban counties, counties that are more than 90 percent white, counties that are less than 50 percent white, counties that are more than 25 percent Black, counties that are more than 25 percent Latino, counties where more than 50 percent of residents are college-educated, counties where less than 20 percent are college-educated, counties with a large population aged 65+, and counties with a large population aged 18-34.

