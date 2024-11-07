Watermark Issue 31.23: Cher, Cher & Cher alike, SMART Successor

Cher, Cher & Cher alike: ‘The Cher Show’ comes to Central Florida and Tampa Bay. Smart Successor: The joy ride fundraises for the future. New LGBTQ_-owned tavern in Orlando to open early next year. St Pete Pride to launch executive director search.
NEW ORLANDO TAVERN | Page 09
LGBTQ+-owned Outpost Neighborhood Tavern set to open early next year.
LEADERSHIP LOOK | Page 12
St Pete Pride to launch new executive director search following resignation.
NEW DIRECTION | Page 14
Embattles Pride Fort Lauderdale president has stepped aside.
UNAPOLOGETICLLY ME | Page 19
Bianca Goolsby returns with her latest Viewpoint column.
SMART SUCCESSOR | Page 25
The inaugural joy ride fundraises for the future.
CHER, CHER AND CHER ALIKE | Page 29
‘The Cher Show’ brings its Broadway tour to Orlando and Tampa.
