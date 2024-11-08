Winter Park Playhouse, Orlando Family Stage among Orange County arts grant recipients

(Image courtesy Winter Park Playhouse)

WINTER PARK, Fla. | Orange County awarded the city of Winter Park, in collaboration with the Winter Park Playhouse, $8 million to purchase the playhouse’s existing building giving the theatre a permanent home.

Orlando Family Stage received nearly $6 million to help address critical deferred maintenance on the organization’s facility, as well as support future programming as Orlando Family Stage prepares to celebrate its Centennial in 2026.

These are just two of the 11 grants given to Central Florida organizations during the county’s Oct. 29 meeting totaling nearly $75 million. The funds were awarded from the county’s Tourist Development Tax.

“This award will allow us to expand our creative vision for the Centennial and offer a year of truly exceptional programming,” said Jeff Revels, artistic director of Orlando Family Stage, in a press release. “We’ll be developing new shows, partnering with national arts institutions, and engaging with our community in exciting new ways. The improvements to our facility will open new creative possibilities for our work and ensure the highest quality experience for our audiences.”

For the Winter Park Playhouse, who learned in February 2023 that the owners of the 711 N. Orange Avenue building where the professional theatre has been renting for over 20 years were selling, this grant is a lifesaver. In a press release, the theatre stated the City of Winter Park, recognizing the importance of the cultural institution, partnered with the nonprofit and applied for the TDT funds. The funds will also go toward helping to renovate the space.

Other organizations to receive funds include the Orlando Science Center, which received $14 million; the city of Apopka, who got roughly $13 million; 4R Foundation, who was awarded $12 million; the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation, which got $2.1 million; Winter Garden Art Association, who received $4 million; the Mennello Museum of American Art received $2 million; Orlando Museum of Art received $2 million; and $2 million for the Wells’Built Museum Complex expansion.

Funding for all projects will awarded over the next four years.