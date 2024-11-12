CampOUT announces indefinite pause in operations

CampOUT supporters. (Photo courtesy CampOUT)

ST. PETERSBURG | CampOUT, the celebrated LGBTQ+ youth summer camp first held in 2022, has announced its indefinite hiatus.

Designed as a safe space for LGBTQ+ and ally youth ages 10-17, CampOUT was last held in Central Florida in July. Organizers welcomed more than 300 youth from over 35 different counties in Florida and at least 12 states across its three seasons.

Founder Rachel Sobiech, a licensed clinical social worker who served as the camp’s main director, conceptualized the experience with partner Grizzly Mann. Their efforts were supported by camp counselors from throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

“It was really powerful watching the campers be their authentic selves and seeing them have a support system that some didn’t even know was out there,” Sobiech told Watermark after the camp’s first year. “Some didn’t even know that there were other kids just like them. It felt amazing.”

CampOUT announced its hiatus Nov. 10, sharing that organizers “decided to pause all operations indefinitely, including the New Year’s Eve Lock-In and future camp sessions, due to challenges with the campground and a commitment to providing a safe and enriching experience.

“They express deep gratitude for the community’s support and are especially proud of the impact they’ve made,” the announcement continued. “CampOUT views itself as more than just a camp, offering a cherished space for growth and connection, and hopes to reconnect with the community through future events in Florida.”

An attached graphic also noted that the decision “was not made lightly,” calling CampOUT “a cherished space for growth, connection and community.” It added “we hope to reconnect with many of you at other events in Florida in the future.”

Read the announcement in full below:

CampOUT previously shared via social media Aug. 27 that organizers were “on the hunt for a new summer camp location.” Watermark has reached out to CampOUT for additional comment and will update this story should it be received.

For more information and future updates, visit CampOUTFlorida.com.