PHOTOS: EDC Orlando returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO | EDC Orlando returned to Tinker Field, in the shadow of Camping World Stadium, for its 13th annual celebration of music, art and dance.

Over the three-day festival — which ran from Nov. 8-10 — an estimated crowd of 300,000 attendees gathered around five stages to listen to more than 100 artists.

In between music sets, festival goers were able to check out dozens of interactive art exhibits, watch performers of all kinds throughout the grounds and even partake in a few carnival rides.

The mainstage lit up each night with fireworks, flames, drone shows and more.

Check out our photos from this year’s festival below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.