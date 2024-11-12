The Dru Project renews focus on anti-LGBTQ+ states

ORLANDO | The Dru Project, a local nonprofit focused on supporting and empowering LGBTQ+ youth, announced Nov. 12 that it would be committing its resources to focus on young individuals who currently live in anti-LGBTQ+ equality states.

The narrowing of its focus comes after the recent election results in the U.S. that saw conservative Republicans win the majority in the U.S. Senate as well as former President Donald Trump winning re-election to The White House.

“As we navigate this increasingly challenging landscape, we recognize our responsibility to uplift those young LGBTQ+ individuals who inspire us every day with their resilience,” said Sara Grossman, board president of The Dru Project, in a press release. “We are renewing our commitment to serve those most at risk, helping them access affirming spaces where they can thrive, grow, and be unapologetically themselves.”

The Dru Project will be taking the focus of its scholarship program and putting it in areas LGBTQ+ youth are likely to experience challenges to their safety, education and well-being due to the increase in GOP representation in their states.

“The Dru Project’s scholarships do more than support educational goals — they provide a pathway to inclusive communities where young people can find acceptance and validation. By expanding these opportunities, the organization reaffirms its commitment to Dru’s vision of a world where LGBTQ+ youth can pursue their dreams without fear or restriction, regardless of geography,” said Brandon Wolf, co-founder of the organization, in the release.

Along with a renewed focus on vulnerable areas, The Dru Project will also being refocusing its fundraising efforts, stating in the release that over the next few months the organization will be sharing new ways supporters can contribute directly to the scholarship program.

The Dru Project was formed in 2016 after the Pulse tragedy, in the memory of Drew Leinonen, one of the 49 victims. After its creation by several of Leinonen’s friends, the organization started advocating for GSA’s at local schools and implemented a scholarship program in Leinonen’s name.

For more information on The Dru Project, visit TheDruProject.org.