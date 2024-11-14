Unapologetically ME: Using our voices

For months, maybe even years, we noticed a change in my dad’s voice.

What started as a slight hoarseness, a subtle rasp that wouldn’t go away, turned into a looming concern and eventually led to the diagnosis we all feared: cancer in his voice box.

As his family, we rallied around him. When the doctors told us he would need a laryngectomy, it felt like time stood still. It was hard to comprehend that soon the steady voice of our family, would no longer be able to speak the way we’d always known.

As a family, we sat together processing this new reality. We searched for answers and braced ourselves for the unfamiliar journey ahead. We learned what a laryngectomy meant, but emotionally, we were far from prepared. Through this journey, I began to question what “voice” truly means. Is it just the sound we make, or could it be something deeper, something that transcends words?

I invite you to reflect on this: What does “having a voice” mean to you? Is it about being heard, or is it about something much more enduring?

When my dad’s voice was silenced by surgery, his need to connect didn’t fade — it only grew stronger. He embraced new methods of communication with remarkable resilience daily, showing us that his spirit was louder than any words he could say. We tried everything, from writing notes to using hand gestures, developing a silent language that helped us adapt together as family. His commitment to staying present and engaged became a testament to the idea that communication transcends words; it’s about intention, patience, and fulfilling the desire to connect with those we love.

The voice-assist device, a futuristic and bittersweet tool, was perhaps the biggest shift. With the electrolarynx, he found a new way to express himself. Although the “voice” wasn’t entirely his own, he used it with remarkable grace. He shared gratitude and humor and with every small gesture, every typed word, we saw his determination.

It was a lesson for us all and reminded me that resilience blooms when we’re forced to relearn what we thought we knew. In those moments, I began to understand that having a voice isn’t about volume or articulation — it’s about showing up and being fully, authentically present, no matter the limitations.

My dad’s presence is powerful, unmistakable and anchored in a deep faith that defines him. With over 34 years as a respected medical professional, he’s gained admiration not just for his expertise, but for the compassion and calm he brings to every interaction.

Though he no longer has his natural voice, his influence has only grown stronger. As a pastor and healer, his commitment to others now serves as his own source of strength. His dedication inspires me and I know he’ll continue to preach and uplift in new, profound ways. I wouldn’t be who I am without him, and I celebrate his strength, faith and the impact he continues to make.

He has taught me that using our voices isn’t solely about speaking out loud; it’s about being understood when it truly matters. His unwavering spirit showed me that holding onto our voices is a courageous act of defiance.

My father’s deep faith is his guiding light, illuminating his path even in silence. His journey reminded me that our voices resonate most powerfully when we wield them with intention, advocating for ourselves and others. It’s in these moments — when we stand firm in our truth, no matter how challenging or misunderstood — that we truly claim our power and inspire those around us.

Through my dad’s journey, I discovered that having a voice encompasses so much more than words; it’s about showing up authentically, forging meaningful connections, and allowing our presence to create a lasting impact — whether or not we speak. His remarkable ability to heal and adapt became his true voice, embodying the resilience, compassion and courage he cultivated over a lifetime.

Witnessing him refuse to let obstacles define his spirit taught me the vital importance of holding onto my own voice, even in the face of discomfort and challenge. Today, I am proud to share that my father is cancer-free after completing radiation treatments, and with the help of technology, he will soon receive a prosthetic voice, a testament to his incredible journey.

Every one of us carries a story worth sharing, a truth waiting to be voiced. Yet too many people wait for the “right” moment or the perfect words. The only requirement for sharing our truth is the courage to be unapologetically ourselves.

I encourage you to find your voice, whatever form it may take. Speak up, act with intention and let your presence resonate in the world. Our voices — both heard and unheard — shape the fabric of our communities. Embrace your voice boldly, allowing it to reflect your authentic self, creating a profound impact through every silent action and every meaningful word.

Using our voices is a conscious and deliberate act of defiance against silence, especially when standing up for what is right, speaking truth to power and advocating for those we love. This is not just a call to action; it is a commitment to courage and authenticity. Your voice has the power to ignite change, inspire others and leave a lasting mark on the world.

Say this affirmation with me: “I embrace my unique voice, knowing that it is not defined by sound but by the authenticity of my presence. I choose to express myself courageously, celebrating my journey and the resilience within me. I am committed to showing up, connecting deeply, and using my experiences to inspire others to find and share their own voices, unapologetically.” I love you!

Bianca Goolsby, MBA is a digital strategist and activist.