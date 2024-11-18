Central Florida HIV Planning Council to host 7th annual World AIDS Day event

(Image courtesy NIAID; from Flickr)

The Central Florida HIV Planning Council is gearing up for this year’s World AIDS Day event with the theme “Remember and Commit.”

Established in 1988 by the World Health Organization, this day raises awareness about HIV and AIDS, remembers those lives lost to the epidemic and recognizes the progress made in the fight against HIV.

For the Planning Council, this day is more than a tradition — it is a vital touchstone for Central Florida’s HIV-positive community.

Senior co-chair of The Central Florida HIV Planning Council, Andres Acosta Ardila believes that the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS is exactly why there should be a day that celebrates the community.

“There’s so much stigma that comes with this disease that even though the world has changed a little bit, there’s still a lot of stigma around it. Those that have lived with it for years still carry the trauma of living with it during the AIDS crisis, of living with it during a time where even coming out as HIV-positive was seen as radical, because people would look at you differently and treat you differently,” says Acosta Ardila.

With all the challenges that come to people in this community, the decision to join the CFHPC was important for Acosta Ardila.

“The Planning Council, to me, means I can make a difference,” he says. “The decisions we make can have a positive impact on everyone living with HIV in our area that uses Ryan White services, and that, to me, meant a lot. When I got my diagnosis, I truly felt like I was powerless to do anything about it, because it’s such a daunting thing. It’s like, how do I fight HIV and the Planning Council was the first time I saw people taking action.”

The CFHPC is inviting the community to join them for the 7th annual World AIDS Day event, taking place Dec. 1 at Villa Tuscany at WinterClub.

“It’s a day for us to honor the people that died so that I could have medication that keeps me alive, but also I get to feel like I’m a part of something, a part of community, a part of celebration and that’s beautiful,” says Acosta Ardila.

Attendees will gather at 2950 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park for an afternoon of reflection, celebration and community empowerment in the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS.

The event will kick off with a social hour and refreshments from 2-3 p.m., followed by a program of live performances, special recognitions,\ and tributes from 3-4:30 p.m.

A centerpiece of the ceremony will be the AIDS quilt, including newly created panels memorializing lives lost in Central Florida.

These additions, supported by grants, reflect the local community’s ongoing efforts to preserve history and foster healing.

World AIDS Day serves as a vital platform for raising awareness, supporting individuals living with HIV/AIDS and remembering those lost to the epidemic.

The theme, “Remember and Commit,” embodies the council’s dual focus: honoring progress while addressing persistent challenges, such as HIV criminalization laws that unfairly penalize those living with the virus.

In Florida, individuals can face felony charges for consensual sexual activity without disclosing their HIV status — even if there is no risk of transmission due to medication or protective measures.

Through programs like the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, the CFHPC ensures federal funding is directed to critical areas of HIV prevention and care in Central Florida.

The council amplifies the voices of local health care providers, people with HIV and community members, addressing the region’s unique needs while establishing funding priorities.

Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, a longtime ally, will deliver closing remarks at the event, underscoring the importance of legislative and community support.

The event also provides a space for community members to connect, share stories and strengthen the bonds essential to achieving a future free of HIV/AIDS.

Community members can register to attend by visiting the event registration page here.

Together, Acosta Ardila hopes the Central Florida community can honor the past while working toward a brighter, healthier future.

“I hope that they take away a sense of community first and foremost, if they are a person living with HIV, I really do hope they feel celebrated. I would also hope that they take away the message that there is still a lot more work to be done, and that as a community, we cannot take HIV for granted,” says Acosta Ardila.