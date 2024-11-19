Be Diverse Network gala to mark World AIDS Day

(Graphic courtesy Be Diverse Network)

LAKELAND, Fla. | Be Diverse Network will hold its inaugural Be Diverse Harmony Gala Dec. 1 from 6-10 p.m. at the United Women’s Center, marking the 37th annual World AIDS Day.

BDN launched in Sept. 2023 to foster inclusion, eradicate stigma and create opportunities for those who are gender diverse. The gala will “bring together community members to celebrate diversity, raise awareness and support the fight against HIV/AIDS.”

It will also serve as a fundraiser for the nonprofit’s Be Diverse Academy, a program they hope to launch in 2026 to provide an educational space for queer and gender diverse youth. BDN Founder and President Jiyah Bolden will highlight the initiative as well as the organization’s work to combat HIV/AIDS.

“In Polk County, we’ve been doing a lot of capacity building events and bringing the straight and the LGBTQ+ communities together,” Bolden says. “We can exist in one space, which is what we try to show with events held in predominantly straight spaces. We want the straight community to interact with gender diverse people and have them understand what we’re doing.”

The gala is an extension of that. The evening will begin with a special red carpet arrival experience with “paparazzi” to help attendees feel seen, scheduled from 6-7 p.m. coinciding with a cocktail hour. Opening remarks will follow until 7:45 p.m.

Bolden and drag entertainer Japonika Work will emcee the event, which will feature a gourmet dinner and keynote address from 7:45-8:30 p.m. Cisgender and transgender speakers will share their experiences and raise awareness about HIV/AIDS through meaningful conversations ahead of entertainment, scheduled from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Work will be joined by De Delovely and Hazel E. Genevieve for drag performances. The Treble Makers, a live band, will also provide music before Bolden’s closing remarks from 9:30-10 p.m. She will reflect on the progress made against HIV/AIDS and the work that remains, “raising a glass to community, resilience and a hope for a brighter future.”

Tickets are on sale until Dec. 1 for $25. VIP tables are also available for $500 and include admission for six people with premium seating and dedicated service, complimentary drinks and branded merchandise. Read more below:

“Come be part of a night that celebrates inclusion, embraces diversity and raises awareness about the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS,” BDN shares. “Let’s make an impact together! Don’t miss out on this inspiring event … be part of the change!”

Be Diverse Network’s Be Diverse Harmony Gala will be held Dec. 1 from 6-10 p.m. at the United Women’s Center, located at 1515 Williamsburg Square in Lakeland. Visit BDNetwork.org to learn more about BDN and purchase tickets for the gala here.