Orlando, St. Petersburg, Tampa retain perfect HRC scores

(Graphic courtesy the Human Rights Campaign)

The Human Rights Campaign released its 13th annual Municipal Equality Index Nov. 21, revealing that Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa retained their perfect scores in 2024.

The MEI examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are for LGBTQ+ people who live and work there. It is the only nationwide assessment of its type, conducted by the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights group in partnership with the Equality Federation, which builds a network of state-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations.

A total of 506 cities and towns were surveyed this year, scored on their non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and the city leadership’s public position on equality. HRC noted that including Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa, a record 130 of them received the highest possible score, representing 49 million Americans.

“Over more than a decade, the Municipal Equality Index has worked with cities and towns in all parts of the country, in all fifty states to advance the fight for lived & legal equality,” HRC President Kelley Robinson said in a statement.

“For LGBTQ+ people, building community isn’t just a phrase, it’s a way of life,” she continued. “In many important ways, local politics shapes our lives just as much as state or national politics does. Mayors and city councilors who take LGBTQ+ inclusion seriously build stronger communities, and in turn their cities thrive.”

This year marks the 11th consecutive time Orlando and St. Petersburg received a perfect score, something each mayor celebrated via social media.

“For years, Orlando has been recognized as a community that puts inclusion at the forefront of all that it does,” Mayor Buddy Dyer shared. “I am incredibly proud that we have not and will not get complacent in our collective work to ensure that our city is welcoming for every resident and visitor.”

“We are pleased to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign 11 years in a row, but we understand that perfect scores on the Municipal Equality Index do not happen by accident,” St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch noted. “Intentional inclusivity and inclusive progress are part of what we build upon every day, from policy to practice.

“Our city’s growth is stronger when everyone plays a part in it, and we remain dedicated to advancing equity for all,” he added.

St. Petersburg LGBTQ+ Liaison Eric Vaughan also welcomed the news.

“Living and working in a city as welcoming and inclusive as St. Petersburg fills me with so much pride,” he said in a statement. “Our 11th year of a perfect score reflects our policies and the spirit of St Pete — a city where everyone can feel at home and empowered to be themselves.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of Tampa winning a perfect score year after year from the Human Rights Campaign,” Mayor Jane Castor told Watermark. “It reflects who we are as a city and community — diverse, inclusive, welcoming, vibrant, and always striving to be the best we can be. Tampa is a wonderful place for the LGBTQ people, whether to visit, work, or live.”

Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa were also each designated as an All-Star City for having earned over 85 points in Florida, which lacks statewide nondiscrimination statutes explicitly protecting LGBTQ+ residents. Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Miami, Miami Shores, Oakland Park, Tallahassee and Wilton Manors also received the designation.

The All-Star cities were among 18 to receive a score in Florida this year. Cape Coral, Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Hialeah, Jacksonville, Pembroke Pines and Port Saint Lucie were each scored under the threshold, with Daytona Beach receiving the lowest score of 39 points.

“While certain federal and state anti-equality politicians continue to single people out to bully based on race or gender, local communities continue showing up for each other and fighting for our freedoms, our families, and our futures,” Equality Federation Institute Executive Director Fran Hutchins said. “…The Municipal Equality Index underscores the need to invest in local leaders, on-the-ground capacity and the fight for local protections wherever possible.”

To view the HRC’s 2024 MEI report in full, visit HRC.org/MEI. You can view Orlando’s 2024 scorecard here, St. Petersburg’s 2024 scorecard here and Tampa’s 2024 scorecard here.