Red Dress Ball to benefit EPIC on World AIDS Day

(Graphic courtesy Tampa Bay Sisters)

TAMPA | The Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will present the Red Dress Ball on Dec. 1 from 7-11 p.m. at Southern Nights Tampa, a World AIDS Day fundraiser benefiting Empath Partners in Care.

EPIC has served LGBTQ+ and other patients challenged by chronic and advanced illnesses in Tampa Bay for decades, a mission the Tampa Bay Sisters have supported for years. Admission to this year’s fundraiser is $20 and guests are encouraged “to don their finest red attire as a symbol of solidarity and support.”

“The origins of the Red Dress Ball are deeply rooted in community activism that emerged in response to the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s,” the Tampa Bay sisters shared Nov. 20. “During a time when fear and stigma surrounded the disease, activists utilized red clothing as a powerful visual statement to promote awareness and honor the lives lost due to this epidemic.

“The color red has since become synonymous with the fight against HIV/AIDS, representing both remembrance and resilience,” the group continued. “This year’s ball aims not only to celebrate those who have been affected but also to reduce stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS through education and community engagement.”

Tickets are currently available online and will also be available at the door Dec. 1. Attendees can expect an evening of dancing and drag, with performances from Rockell Blu, Erika PC, Indya Snatch, Kora Blu, Fondi Anne Carrington and Alice Mae Gripp.

“Your participation helps ensure that vital resources remain available for testing, treatment, and support services for those in need,” organizers noted. “Join us as we walk together in solidarity at the Red Dress Ball — where every step taken is a step towards awareness, acceptance and action.”

Read more below:

The Red Dress Ball will be held on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1 from 7-11 p.m. at Southern Nights Tampa, located at 1401 E. 7th Ave. Tickets are $20 and available here.

Learn more about the Tampa Bay Sisters at TampaBaySisters.com and Empath Partners in Care at MyEPIC.org.