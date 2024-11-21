Digital Publications Watermark Issue 31.24: Not Helpless. Not Alone. By Caitlin Sause November 21, 2024 Not Helpless. Not Alone. LGBTQ+ voices respond to Donald Trump’s win. GROWING OLD, STAYING BOLD | Page 0970-year-old Doreen Ratigan wins The New 65+ selfie contest. MAKING A DIFFERENCE | Page 12Lakeland hero AJ Slater recovering after saving child’s life.END OF AN ERA | Page 16CampOUT announces indefinite pause in operations.TALKING POINTS | Page 19“Emilia Perez” star Karla Sofia Gascon could make history. NOT HELPLESS. NOT ALONE. | Page 23LGBTQ+ voices respond to Donald Trump’s win.EVENT PLANNER | Page 36Kacey Musgraves is bringing her world tour to Tampa and Orlando.See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!Find our Issue on Newsstands Now! Tags: aj slater, CampOUT, Central Florida, clearwater, Clermont, election, florida, gay, Kacey Musgraves, lesbian, LGBTQ, LGBTQ+, Orlando, politic, sarasota, st pete, tampa, trans