Watermark Issue 31.24: Not Helpless. Not Alone.

By Caitlin Sause

Not Helpless. Not Alone. LGBTQ+ voices respond to Donald Trump’s win.

GROWING OLD, STAYING BOLD | Page 09
70-year-old Doreen Ratigan wins The New 65+ selfie contest.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE | Page 12
Lakeland hero AJ Slater recovering after saving child’s life.

END OF AN ERA | Page 16
CampOUT announces indefinite pause in operations.

TALKING POINTS | Page 19
“Emilia Perez” star Karla Sofia Gascon could make history.

NOT HELPLESS. NOT ALONE. | Page 23
LGBTQ+ voices respond to Donald Trump’s win.

EVENT PLANNER | Page 36
Kacey Musgraves is bringing her world tour to Tampa and Orlando.

