Watermark Issue 31.24: Not Helpless. Not Alone.

Not Helpless. Not Alone. LGBTQ+ voices respond to Donald Trump’s win.

GROWING OLD, STAYING BOLD | Page 09

70-year-old Doreen Ratigan wins The New 65+ selfie contest.



MAKING A DIFFERENCE | Page 12

Lakeland hero AJ Slater recovering after saving child’s life.



END OF AN ERA | Page 16

CampOUT announces indefinite pause in operations.



TALKING POINTS | Page 19

“Emilia Perez” star Karla Sofia Gascon could make history.



NOT HELPLESS. NOT ALONE. | Page 23

LGBTQ+ voices respond to Donald Trump’s win.



EVENT PLANNER | Page 36

Kacey Musgraves is bringing her world tour to Tampa and Orlando.



