Ricky Martin to headline World AIDS Day concert in Miami

Ricky Martin on Dec. 2 will headline the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s annual World AIDS Day Concert.

The event will take place at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

Every year, the AHF, the world’s largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, hosts its World AIDS Day Concert to honor those lost to HIV/AIDS, and bring attention to the global fight against HIV/AIDS. The organization will host the concert one day after World AIDS Day, which takes place on Dec. 1.

Ricky Martin — known globally as the “King of Latin Pop” — has long used his stardom to shed light on issues, having used his platform to advocate for and bring awareness to HIV/AIDS, human trafficking, and LGBTQ rights. The Puerto Rico native came out as gay in 2010.

“Ricky has shown a deep commitment to breaking stigma, educating youth, and empowering communities to take action,” the AHF said on a post on Instagram.

The event will also feature a performance by DJ Spinderella, a DJ and rapper, and the AHF Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to Dr. Julio Frenk, the University of Miami’s outgoing president and chancellor-designate for UCLA.

In the past, performers from Janet Jackson to Diana Ross to Mariah Carey have taken the stage at World AIDS Day events. Last year, the AHF presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to actor and activist Blair Underwood.

The concert is taking place in Miami, which has been at the center of the HIV epidemic.

A 2019 study found Miami had the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. Southern states in general continue to be disproportionately impacted by an increase in new diagnoses.

“This concert isn’t just a celebration of lives saved and advances in treatment, it’s a call to action,” AHF said in a statement. “Together, we can raise awareness and support those affected by HIV/AIDS in Miami and beyond.”

