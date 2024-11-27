Choosing Peace in Tumultuous Times

The 2024 election hit me hard. Right now, I need a break. A step back from the political chaos and nonstop media that seems to feed it. More than anything, I’m craving a life with a little more peace and simplicity.

For over eight years, Donald J. Trump has been a constant in America’s politics. During this time, we’ve seen not just changes in policies but a real divide in the values that bring us together. It feels like we’re caught in a cycle where repeating something enough makes it feel like the truth.

And in this environment, messages of hate, division and exclusion are working their way into even the kindest people. Those who once believed in compassion and community now find themselves pulled into a way of thinking that only allows one voice and one way of being.

With Trump’s second term now secured, I worry about the future of our democracy. The Supreme Court may even grant him what they call “full power immunity” — an unprecedented move that could empower him even more. And while I hope I’m wrong, here’s what I see coming: Ukraine, a country fighting for its survival, may have to make concessions to Russia, and our support may weaken. We’ll likely see a shift in the Supreme Court, with new justices chosen to reflect Trump’s vision of the future. NATO, a long-time symbol of global unity, could be at risk with alliances shifting to favor leaders who share Trump’s ambitions. I fear that rights we’ve fought so hard for, like marriage equality, might be taken away within the next year.

And this might be just the beginning. Millions of people could face deportation, and the idea of citizenship by birth — something that has been a part of America’s foundation — might be revoked. Tech giants like Elon Musk could find themselves in powerful government roles, while health care for millions could be wiped away if the Affordable Care Act is dismantled. With this newfound power, there’s even a chance that the Justice Department might go after those considered Trump’s enemies.

Looking back, it’s almost unreal to think about how far we’ve come. Today, men can access medical treatments freely, yet women are once again fighting just to have control over their own bodies. In 2025, I fear women could face even more limits — like losing access to birth control or struggling to get basic health care. The hard-won freedoms that so many have fought for could start slipping away.

Adding to all this is the role of big money in our elections. We’re living in a time where huge financial interests drown out the voices of everyday people. It makes me wonder: how did we get here? How did our country’s future end up in the hands of those with the biggest wallets, and how can we get back to truly representing the people?

As tough as things seem, I still hold onto hope that change is possible. I don’t believe Trump’s followers are just regular supporters — they’re bound to him in a way that goes beyond typical loyalty. They crossed a line some years ago, and the pull has only gotten stronger.

So, here I am, standing at a crossroads. Do I want to spend my precious years watching this all play out? Right now, I want peace. I want a life free from politics, a life where I can find some joy and rest. For now, I’ll choose to step back. I feel a deep sadness for what’s been lost and for what could be ahead.

To everyone reading, please remember to take care of yourselves. Whether you pray, meditate, practice yoga or simply find a quiet moment, do what brings you peace. And let’s hold onto hope that if we stand together, we can still make a difference.

Martin “Leigh Shannon” Fugate is a local business owner, actor, comedian and entertainer. Learn more at LeighShannon.com.

Watermark reached out to other LGBTQ+ and ally voices across Central Florida and Tampa Bay who asserted the community is “Not Helpless. Not Alone.” Read more here.