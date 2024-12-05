Digital Publications Watermark Issue 31.25: The Remarkable People Issue By Caitlin Sause December 5, 2024 The Remarkable People Issue: Our list of 2024’s Remarkable People in Central Florida and Tampa Bay. MAKING HERSTORY | Page 09Claudia Thomas is Sanford’s first openly LGBTQ+ commissioner. WHAT IS A SPIN-OFF | Page 12Clearwater couple, friend competing on “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”RETAIL REJECTION | Page 16Walmart becomes latest, biggest company to roll back DEI policies.PARENTAL GUIDANCE | Page 19Tatiana Quiroga looks at the last election in her latest Viewpoint. THE REMARKABLE PEOPLE ISSUE | Page 21Our list of 2024’s Remarkable People in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.REMARKABLE PEOPLE 2024 | Page 39Watermark’s own Rick Todd was named among our Most Remarkable People for 2024 during Watermark’s 30th anniversary celebration.See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!Find our Issue on Newsstands Now! Tags: 2024, Central Florida, DEI, equality, florida, gay, lgbt, LGBTQ+, Orlando, remarkable, Remarkable People, remarkable people issue, st pete, watermark 30th, Winter Park