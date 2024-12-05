Watermark Issue 31.25: The Remarkable People Issue

The Remarkable People Issue: Our list of 2024’s Remarkable People in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

MAKING HERSTORY | Page 09

Claudia Thomas is Sanford’s first openly LGBTQ+ commissioner.



WHAT IS A SPIN-OFF | Page 12

Clearwater couple, friend competing on “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”



RETAIL REJECTION | Page 16

Walmart becomes latest, biggest company to roll back DEI policies.



PARENTAL GUIDANCE | Page 19

Tatiana Quiroga looks at the last election in her latest Viewpoint.



THE REMARKABLE PEOPLE ISSUE | Page 21

REMARKABLE PEOPLE 2024 | Page 39

Watermark’s own Rick Todd was named among our Most Remarkable People for 2024 during Watermark’s 30th anniversary celebration.



