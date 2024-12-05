Digital Publications

Watermark Issue 31.25: The Remarkable People Issue

By Caitlin Sause

The Remarkable People Issue: Our list of 2024’s Remarkable People in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

MAKING HERSTORY | Page 09
Claudia Thomas is Sanford’s first openly LGBTQ+ commissioner.

WHAT IS A SPIN-OFF | Page 12
Clearwater couple, friend competing on “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”

RETAIL REJECTION | Page 16
Walmart becomes latest, biggest company to roll back DEI policies.

PARENTAL GUIDANCE | Page 19
Tatiana Quiroga looks at the last election in her latest Viewpoint.

THE REMARKABLE PEOPLE ISSUE | Page 21
Our list of 2024’s Remarkable People in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

REMARKABLE PEOPLE 2024 | Page 39
Watermark’s own Rick Todd was named among our Most Remarkable People for 2024 during Watermark’s 30th anniversary celebration.

See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More in Digital Publications

See More
See More