Watermark Giveaway: ‘The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show’ at Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando

Two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon and fan favorite All Star BenDeLaCreme are bringing their holiday tour, “The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show,” to the Dr. Phillips Center’s Steinmetz Hall in Orlando for a post-holiday party on Jan. 3 and Watermark has your chance to see the show.

To enter Watermark’s giveaway for two tickets, all you need to do is fill out the entry below. We will draw a winner Dec. 20 at noon. This show is 18+ only, photo IDs will be checked at the door.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One entry per email. Multiple entries will be deleted. Please be sure it’s an email you check frequently as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Create your own user feedback survey