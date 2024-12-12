Parental Guidance: Together, we will rise!

In the wake of a disheartening national election, it’s easy to feel disappointed, disillusioned and drained. For many in the LGBTQIA+ community, the results represent more than just a political shift. They feel like a personal setback, a reminder of the uphill battles we still face.

It can be tempting to retreat into frustration or fear, but if history has taught us anything it’s that our community thrives in the face of adversity. We have always been resilient.

From the days of Stonewall to the fight for marriage equality, our power has never come from political validation — it’s come from our strength, our unity and our refusal to back down. Today is no different. Yes, this election may feel like a blow but it’s also a call to action. It’s a reminder that our fight is far from over. And most importantly, it’s a chance to turn our pain into power.

Pain, while difficult, is a powerful motivator. It reminds us of what’s at stake and pushes us to act. When we channel that pain into action, we create movements that change the world. Think about the countless activists who came before us, people who faced unimaginable challenges but refused to give up. They took their pain and transformed it into something extraordinary.

We can do the same! We must take the disappointment we feel and let it fuel our determination. Let it inspire us to speak louder, organize more fiercely and build stronger communities. Pain can either paralyze us or propel us forward. Let it be our fuel.

Fear is another emotion that can hold us back or push us forward. Right now, it’s understandable to feel afraid. I am afraid. Afraid of what policies might be enacted, afraid of how our rights might be threatened, afraid for our most vulnerable community members. But fear, when harnessed correctly, can become a powerful force.

When we face our fears head on, we become unstoppable. Fear is what drives us to protect those we love, to advocate for justice and to stand up for what’s right. We must take the fear we feel and use it as fuel for our fight. We cannot afford to be passive. We must be bold, brave and unapologetically ourselves.

Worrying is a natural response to uncertainty but worry alone changes nothing. It’s what we do with that worry that matters. We can sit and stew in our anxieties or we can channel them into meaningful action. The choice is ours.

Every small action counts. Whether it’s volunteering for a local LGBTQIA+ organization, like Come Out With Pride, getting more involved in the community or simply having conversations with those around us, we all have a role to play. Our collective efforts, no matter how small they seem, add up to something powerful. By turning our worries into work, we create change.

In times like these, it’s crucial to remember our most vulnerable community members. Those who are marginalized within marginalized communities — our trans siblings, our youth, our undocumented friends, our communities of color and those living with disabilities — often bear the brunt of political shifts. We must center their voices and prioritize their protection.

Solidarity is not just a buzzword, it’s a commitment to stand together, especially when it’s hard. We must show up for one another, amplify each other’s voices and ensure that no one is left behind. Protecting the most marginalized means fighting for a country where everyone can thrive, not just survive.

Unity is our greatest strength. When we stand together, we are unbreakable. It’s easy to feel isolated or divided, especially in a country that often tries to pit us against each other. But our diversity is our superpower. Our community is made up of people with a variety of life experiences, each bringing unique perspectives, lenses and strengths.

Now more than ever, we need to lean into that unity. We need to build bridges, not walls, and remember that we are stronger together. It’s not about one person or one group, it’s about all of us. Together, we can create the change we want to see.

Resilience is the thread that runs through our history. It’s what has kept us going through countless challenges and setbacks. It’s what will keep us going now. Resilience is not about never falling; it’s about getting back up every single time.

We are a resilient community. We’ve faced worse and we’ve come out stronger. This is just another chapter in our story, and we have the power to write it. We will not be defined by this election or by those who seek to harm us. We will be defined by our courage, our compassion and our commitment to justice.

Despite the challenges ahead, there is always hope. Hope is what keeps us fighting, dreaming and believing in a better future. Hope is what allows us to envision a country where everyone is liberated and free to be their authentic selves, without fear or judgment. I want a country that my children can be proud of.

So, let’s hold onto that hope. Let’s carry it with us as we march forward, together. Let’s turn our pain into power, our fears into force and our worries into work. The road ahead may be long but we’ve never been ones to shy away from a challenge. We’ve got this. Together, we will rise!

Tatiana Quiroga is the executive director for Come Out With Pride. She is a proud mother, wife and LGBTQ+ advocate in Central Florida.