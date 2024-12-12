Remarkable People 2024: Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, St Pete Pride President

Dr. Byron Green-Calisch is the sibling and friend I never knew I needed. When I first ran for office, he reached out to me to speak to a class he was teaching at USF and from that brief interaction, I knew he was one of my people.

Byron is remarkable for so many reasons. It is not just for the incredible work he does as an award-winning DEI expert and consultant, nonprofit creator and leader and a coach to many. He is remarkable because he is one of the truest people I know. When he loves you, he does so with fierce protection and loyalty. When you are in his presence you know you are seen. This is one of his many superpowers.

Personally, Byron has walked me through some of my darkest moments and has shouted with joy in some of my happiest. There is never a time we cannot laugh or ki at foolishness or as a means of coping with — well, we all know what occurred on November 5.

He is literally a friend of my soul and no one is more deserving of this honor than him. -State Rep. Michele Rayner, Justice Over Everything Co-Founder

Where to begin? As his husband, I’m sure I’m partial and biased to a degree, but I’m a Taurus too, so I tend to tell it like it is.

When I first met Byron, I was extremely impressed with his intelligence and drive, but also the vast depth of his empathy. He truly cares about the people around him and his community. I have been able to watch him work with St Pete Pride and he truly cares that every aspect of the community is represented and feels welcome. He takes great pains to make sure that the events are enjoyable to all, and of course that safety for our community is a top priority.

This fed into the development of Justice Over Everything with partner and dear friend, Michele. The passion they pour into this nonprofit is beyond admirable.

As part of the community of POC, Byron sees and has experienced firsthand what the community comes up against and what it so often needs. He shows his strength and drive in getting things accomplished to better the lives of Queer POC and POC. JOE was born to first focus here in St. Pete, directly working with this community. Next, they have sights set to move out to the greater Tampa Bay community, to the state and beyond.

On a personal note, I don’t think I could have ever come across a kinder, more caring person to share my life with. Asking him to marry me was the best decision of my life! The joy that this man brings to my life daily is unmatched.

One thing we discussed very early in our relationship was that neither of us felt that someone would complete us. Instead we were hoping for that person that would greatly add to our lives. Byron showed up and offered a full future that would be shared with an exciting and loving partner, who also knows how to laugh! -Elliott Green-Calisch, Husband



