Remarkable People 2024: Juleigh Mayfield, Intersex activist

Juleigh Mayfield is more than a trailblazer; she’s a wildfire of change, blazing through ignorance and lighting up hearts with her passion, humor and fierce determination.

A wickedly funny and whip-smart performer, actress and spokesperson, she doesn’t just speak up for intersex individuals, she roars. With a heart as big as the moon and a knack for educating and entertaining through her social media “arson” — burning stereotypes and igniting minds — Juleigh is redefining what it means to be an advocate in the modern age.

As an intersex person, Juleigh’s advocacy is deeply personal. She’s lived the challenges of being misunderstood, stigmatized and marginalized. But rather than let those experiences define her, she’s turned them into fuel for her mission: to educate, inspire and smash outdated notions of what it means to be intersex. Her storytelling is as captivating as it is enlightening, weaving humor and vulnerability into every post, speech and performance. Juleigh doesn’t just educate; she connects, bringing others into the conversation with her sharp wit and disarming candor.

Her social media platforms are a masterclass in advocacy with a side of sass. Through posts that mix laughter with truth bombs, she tackles complex topics like intersex health care, human rights and societal misconceptions, making them accessible to all. She’s the friend who’ll make you laugh until you cry and then hit you with a fact so profound it sticks with you forever. It’s this balance of levity and depth that makes Juleigh’s work not only impactful but unforgettable.

Juleigh’s live appearances — whether workshops, panels or keynote speeches — are a full sensory experience. She cuts through discomfort with humor, encourages questions and creates an environment where even the most sensitive topics feel approachable. Her presence is magnetic, her words transformative. She makes you want to listen, learn and most importantly, change.

But Juleigh doesn’t stop at education. She’s out there fighting for intersex representation and rights with the tenacity of a warrior and the patience of a saint. Whether lobbying for better health care policies or pushing for protections against discrimination, she’s not just advocating for intersex individuals — she’s laying the groundwork for a world where they thrive. Her work benefits not only the intersex community but the broader LGBTQ+ family, showing that progress for one is progress for all.

What makes Juleigh truly extraordinary is her ability to tackle hard truths without losing her sense of hope — or humor. She believes in humanity’s potential to grow, even when the road is slow and bumpy. Her resilience is a masterclass in grit, and her optimism is contagious. Juleigh’s openness has given countless individuals the courage to speak their truth, embrace their identity and find their place in a community that values them.

Honoring Juleigh Mayfield means recognizing a force of nature — someone who doesn’t just advocate for change but embodies it. She’s proof that vulnerability is strength, humor is power and one voice — when fearless enough — can echo across the world. Juleigh isn’t just educating or advocating; she’s creating a movement, one laugh, one post and one conversation at a time. Her story is a beacon for those navigating their own journeys and a reminder to us all: be bold, be kind and never underestimate the power of being unapologetically yourself.

