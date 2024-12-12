Remarkable People 2024: Rev. Andy Oliver, Allendale UMC

“Simply managing the old order will not lead to a new future. Offering charity without transformation will not bring beloved community any closer. We need a new social order where the most vulnerable are centered — that will bring our collective liberation.” –Rev. Andy Oliver

Rev. Andy Oliver stands out in 2024 for his bold commitment to building a world where everyone, no matter who they are, feels welcome and safe. Watermark’s recognition of him as one of the “Remarkable People of 2024” couldn’t be more fitting. Andy’s leadership isn’t about following a script; it’s about rewriting it to include those who’ve been left out. This year, he’s been a tireless advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the United Methodist Church, a compassionate source of support during natural disasters and a steadfast ally for unhoused people.

Andy understands that joy is both a form of resistance and the bond that forges community. As attacks on the drag community grew, he invited drag queens to lead worship on the fifth Sunday of each month. For many, this was a powerful testament to his belief that faith isn’t about exclusion or judgment; it’s about celebrating each unique individual and doing so with joy.

Andy also opened his church’s doors and grounds to the unhoused, even when some neighbors and city officials pushed back. He didn’t waver. Instead, he worked to connect people with housing solutions, access to cell phones, and a community of care, insisting on everyone’s right to dignity. In a world where the unhoused are often overlooked or vilified, Andy’s response was both simple and radical: he treated them as people inherently worthy of respect.

In a landmark moment for both the United Methodist Church and LGBTQ+ communities, this year marked the repeal of the church’s ban on LGBTQ+ clergy and same-sex weddings. Andy was on the front lines of this change, and his dedication helped secure this win in a struggle that spanned five decades. The decision opened doors that had long been closed, and Andy made it clear that everyone has a place in the church.

When Tampa Bay was hit by a hurricane, Andy responded immediately to the need. He quickly organized his church as a hub for recovery, providing laundry services, essential supplies, and even work teams to help clean out damaged homes. His efforts were a testament to his hands-on approach to leadership — showing that real impact comes from rolling up your sleeves and doing what’s needed.

This year, he also united more than 30 LGBTQ+-affirming congregations to march together at St Pete Pride. For many, it was their first time publicly stepping up to celebrate inclusion and love, an act of solidarity that sent a powerful message to the wider community. Andy showed that faith and pride aren’t opposites; they’re deeply connected by a shared commitment to community, equality and love.

Andy’s work this year is a beautiful reminder of what faith in action looks like. His compassion and bravery continue to transform lives, inspire communities and break down barriers. There are allies, and then there are accomplices like Andy, who risk and leverage their privilege for freedom and justice. Andy’s leadership doesn’t just speak — it acts, and Tampa Bay is better for it.

View the full list of Watermark’s Remarkable People of 2024 here.