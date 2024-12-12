Remarkable People 2024: Rick Todd, Watermark Publisher/Owner

A 16-year-old gay kid who was figuring out who he was found his way to Delta Youth Alliance — now called the Orlando Youth Alliance — where he was mentored by Jeff Horn and Terry Deischer.

That kid became instantly involved with the community, went on to work for Tom Dyer at Watermark, was promoted and eventually acquired the business from Tom, continuing to publish and expand what is arguably the finest queer news source in our state. That kid has morphed the print publication into Watermark Publishing Group, taking full advantage of the digital age and using the brand to sponsor events, raise funds for many important causes and even to produce an award-winning documentary.

That kid was Rick Claggett, who has since become Rick Todd by way of his recent marriage to husband, Dylan Todd. And that film was “Greetings from Queertown: Orlando” for which Rick worked tirelessly to raise the funds needed and to assemble the talent required to produce this truly remarkable film that details the history of the LGBTQ+ community that built Orlando’s political and nightlife scene, struggled through the HIV/AIDS crisis and Pulse, created Parliament House and Gay Day at Disney World and much more.

Rick has sponsored and promoted many of my gay-positive theatrical endeavors over the years, has become a cherished personal friend and has had the good sense to include me as a Watermark contributing writer for many years now, for which I am quite grateful.

Rick worked very closely with the staff of the Orange County Regional History Center to create “Cover Story: Celebrating Watermark’s 30 Years.” This exhibit has been on full display at The History Center since August where all who visit can learn about queer history, and especially Central Florida’s coming out story, as told through a display of thoughtfully curated Watermark covers.

Most recently, Rick was successful in winning a grant from Press Forward, a national movement to strengthen communities by reinvigorating local news, which recognized Watermark as providing “a vital public service role in its community.” Watermark was one of only 205 news organizations chosen from among over 900 applicants to be awarded this recognition and funding.

Rick Todd has certainly paid it forward in significant and meaningful ways. Our Central Florida LGBTQIA+ community has been greatly enhanced for having been blessed by Rick’s presence, his influence and vision, and his remarkable citizenship.

