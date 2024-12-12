Remarkable People 2024: Todd Richardson, former Equality Florida Pinellas Development Director

With a smile that brightens up the biggest ballroom of any fundraising gala, Todd Richardson has been an activist for the LGBTQ+ community for 30 years.

As a young man who was outed and discharged from the United States Air Force for being gay, losing his security clearance, and a job in Washington, D.C., Todd has felt the horrible hate, pain, and embarrassment of workplace discrimination. Forever changed by his dismissal from his career in the service, he has dedicated his life to ensuring others don’t face the same injustice.

For more than a decade, Todd has supported the work of Equality Florida and has helped build the organization into the largest statewide LGBTQ+ education and advocacy group in the country. Because of his efforts, he has raised more than $5 million for Equality Florida and has helped develop St. Petersburg into one of the most successful communities in the state for the nonprofit’s activism.

His colleagues are motivated by these accomplishments and his authentic and caring approach to how well he recognizes, respects and gets to know his many donors. It’s not uncommon to ask Todd a question about one of them, and he may tell you about their work, their relationships with other folks and organizations in the community, and their involvement with Equality Florida. In the fundraising world, Todd would be known as an exemplary “steward” of his donor community.

Over the years, Todd has become someone who staff members can turn to for advice and encouragement — two things that will be missed from him, as he retires from the organization this year. His sincerity, passion and energy will be the legacy he leaves behind for his admiring colleagues so appreciative of his many contributions.

Speaking of energy, Todd’s is electric, and you can’t help but be inspired by his passion for making this world better for everyone. He is dedicated to LGBTQ+ representation in the arts through his own photography work as well as through his support of the Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival and Art for Life, a key fundraiser for the former Tampa AIDS Network.

Additionally, back in 2021, he worked to formalize the designation of the St. Petersburg birthplace of gay playwright, librettist and screenwriter Terrence McNally. In addition to the home’s recognition, Todd assisted with the declaration of May 7, 2021 as Terrence McNally Day in St. Petersburg. It’s clear Todd understands the importance of recognizing LGBTQ+ individuals in history so that their achievements are not forgotten, and that they may be inspirations for generations to come.

Though Todd will begin settling into retirement soon, he has already committed to helping new staff members find their way and volunteering to continue to support Equality Florida’s important work throughout Florida. Just other thoughtful ways Todd has found to brighten up our day.

