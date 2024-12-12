Watermark’s Remarkable People of 2024

Watermark honors local LGBTQ+ advocates and allies for their action and authenticity each year, unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond to show just how remarkable they are.
As Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ news source of 30 years, we know there is no shortage of remarkable people in the community who are doing remarkable things, so it can prove to be a difficult task. After community nominations and much discussion, we managed to make a list of 10 representatives for 2024.
This year’s honorees include 5 representatives from Central Florida and 5 from Tampa Bay, along with an extra nod to Watermark Publisher Rick Todd for his work throughout this year’s 30-year milestone and more. For each remarkable person, we asked someone in the community who knows them to write a profile showcasing why they were chosen.
You can read each profile below. Congratulations to each of this year’s honorees on a truly remarkable 2024.
CENTRAL FLORIDA
Donald Rupe, Renaissance Theatre Company owner
Chevalier ‘Chev’ Lovett, Florida Rising Chief Operating Officer
Melody Maia Monet, LGBT+ Center Orlando Transgender Resource Manager
Jeremy Armando Rodriguez, Contigo Fund Community Board Member
Juleigh Mayfield, Intersex activist
TAMPA BAY
Tamara Leigh, Tampa Bay Black Lesbians President
Andy Citino, Andre Clarke & Tristan Byrnes, TransNetwork co-founders
Rev. Andy Oliver, Allendale UMC
Todd Richardson, former Equality Florida Pinellas Development Director
Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, St Pete Pride President