Watermark’s Remarkable People of 2024

Watermark honors local LGBTQ+ advocates and allies for their action and authenticity each year, unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond to show just how remarkable they are.

As Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ news source of 30 years, we know there is no shortage of remarkable people in the community who are doing remarkable things, so it can prove to be a difficult task. After community nominations and much discussion, we managed to make a list of 10 representatives for 2024.

This year’s honorees include 5 representatives from Central Florida and 5 from Tampa Bay, along with an extra nod to Watermark Publisher Rick Todd for his work throughout this year’s 30-year milestone and more. For each remarkable person, we asked someone in the community who knows them to write a profile showcasing why they were chosen.

You can read each profile below. Congratulations to each of this year’s honorees on a truly remarkable 2024.

CENTRAL FLORIDA

Donald Rupe, Renaissance Theatre Company owner

Chevalier ‘Chev’ Lovett, Florida Rising Chief Operating Officer

Melody Maia Monet, LGBT+ Center Orlando Transgender Resource Manager

Jeremy Armando Rodriguez, Contigo Fund Community Board Member

Juleigh Mayfield, Intersex activist

TAMPA BAY

Tamara Leigh, Tampa Bay Black Lesbians President

Andy Citino, Andre Clarke & Tristan Byrnes, TransNetwork co-founders

Rev. Andy Oliver, Allendale UMC

Todd Richardson, former Equality Florida Pinellas Development Director

Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, St Pete Pride President

SPECIAL 2024 RECOGNITION

Rick Todd, Watermark Publisher and Owner