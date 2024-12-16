Queer actors celebrate Golden Globe nominations

Cooper Koch (L) is nominated for best television male actor in a limited series, anthology series or television motion picture for ‘Monsters.’ (Photo courtesy of Netflix)

Awards season arrived last week with the announcement of the 2025 Golden Globes, which takes place on Jan. 5, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount +. Several LGBTQ actors are over the moon to be nominated.

Trans queer actress Karla Sofía Gascón was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy, for the musical “Emilia Pérez,” making her the first out trans woman to be nominated for Lead Actress in a film category.

The riveting film, which tells the tale of a cartel leader who transitions to a trans woman, has received numerous Globes noms, for Best Motion Picture (musical or comedy), acting (for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña), Jacques Audiard for Best Director (Motion Picture), Best Screenplay (Motion Picture), Best Original Score, and two nominations for Best Original Song.

“This has been an overwhelming morning,” acknowledged Gascón in a Netflix statement. “Tears filled my eyes when I heard the news. I want to thank all the members of the Golden Globes for this nomination. It’s incredible to be recognized alongside my costars. I’m so grateful to Jacques for the gift of Emilia. We couldn’t have created the world of ‘EMILIA PÉREZ’ without the amazing artistic technical team on the film. Thank you to Netflix and to all of you who support me and live with my successes as if they were yours. This nomination gives me hope for humanity.”

Bisexual actor Richard Gadd has been nominated for best television male actor in a limited series, anthology series or television motion picture for his hit Netflix series, “Baby Reindeer.”

In a prepared Netflix statement he said: “I am beyond thrilled that ‘Baby Reindeer’ has been nominated for 3 Golden Globes. Almost every year, I have watched the event, hoping that one day I might be there in the audience, sitting amongst the industry’s finest, getting roasted on an international scale. So it is a dream come true. Thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press for all they have done in championing the show.”

Gadd offered his “sincere gratitude” to Netflix for “taking a chance” on greenlighting the series, as well as Clerkenwell Films for their “enormous efforts” in producing it.

“And all the amazing cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring the best version of the series to screen, a special shout out to my incredible team who I have the joy and privilege of working with every single day too. Whatever happens on the 5th of January, I cannot think of a better way to start the year. Javier Bardem, I’m coming for a photograph!”

Gadd is up against gay stars Cooper Koch for “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and Andrew Scott for “Ripley.”

Noted Scott: “It was a true honor to bring Patricia Highsmith’s iconic literary character to life in this new way, to spar with the glorious Dakota Fanning and to work with a cast and crew of truly extraordinary talent. Thank you to the Golden Globes; I never dreamed murdering people on the Amalfi coast for a year would be recognized in this way. Grazie Mille.”

Also in the category are Colin Farrell (“The Penguin,”) Kevin Kline (“Disclaimer”), and Ewan McGregor (“A Gentleman in Moscow.”)

Gay castmate Jessica Gunning is also nominated for best supporting female actor-television.

“Wowza. Words can’t really do justice to how thrilled I am to be nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress alongside some of my idols as well no less! I think I might need someone to pinch me to check I’m not dreaming. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this incredible honour, to the amazing cast and crew of Baby Reindeer, to Netflix and Clerkenwell Films, to my friends and family for all their support along the way. And a huge thanks of course to Richard, without whom none of this would even be possible. This genuinely is such an incredible honour and I can’t wait to be in LA in January… what a way to kick off 2025! Thank you.”

“Wicked’s” Cynthia Erivo was equally elated: “Now that my feet are hovering off the ground, I cannot even come close to properly expressing what this moment means to me. Not just because of this individual nomination but because I get to watch as this project and my ‘WICKED’ family is celebrated too. Being a part of this project has been a dream come true, and playing Elphaba, a woman who speaks to everyone who has ever felt like they don’t belong and lets them know they have the power to defy gravity, has been the honor of a lifetime.”

Erivo’s best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy nomination is the fourth for her — she earned her first nominations for best drama actress and best original song for the 2020 film “Harriet.” The British actress and singer also received a nom in 2022, for best actress in a limited series nomination, portraying Aretha Franklin in Nat Geo’s “Genius.”

She also sent heartfelt wishes to director Jon Chu and producer Marc Platt. “Thank you for entrusting me with her. Donna Langley, Peter Cramer and the entire Universal team, thank you for all of your love, care, collaboration and hard work. Jon, you and your wonderful dedication to this work, your love of cinema and storytelling and care for each one of us on your set is why we’re all experiencing this now, thank you.”

“Wicked” has several nominations, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Ariana Grande-Butera for Best Supporting Female Actor.

Addressing Grande-Butera, Erivo said: “My little sister, baby girl I love you. I’m so proud of you. You’re so deserving of this moment and I’m glad I get to share the seconds and the moments and the days and the years with you. This journey has been so unbelievably special, and I believe it is the company we have kept together that has made it as special as it has been and will continue to be. May there be many many more journeys to take both on and off screen, it is an honor to be able to hold your hand.”

Angelina Jolie is also nominated for best female actor-drama for “Maria,” the Maria Callas biopic.

“Thank you to the Golden Globes for this honor,” she said in a Netflix statement. “I am humbled to be nominated alongside so many artists I deeply admire. I share this with my director, Pablo Larrain and all who were a part of making MARIA such a rewarding experience. It’s a privilege to have played Maria Callas and to be able to share her legacy with the world.”

Nonbinary star Emma D’Arcy also received a Globe nomination for Best TV Drama Actress for her work in HBO’s “House of the Dragon.”

“I feel completely delighted. This season felt very personal to me, and at times it was hard to make, so I’m really moved by this recognition. Making a show like this is the most extraordinary team effort — I’ll be honoured to represent my colleagues at the Globes in January.”

D’Arcy’s co-nominees are Kathy Bates (“Matlock”), Maya Erskine (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”), Keira Knightley (“Black Doves”), Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”), and Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”).

Hannah Einbinder has now been nominated at the Golden Globes for all three seasons of “Hacks.”

“Getting to make ‘Hacks’ with the hardest working, most talented and lovely crew, saying words written by Paul Downs, Jen Statsky, and Lucia Aniello, looking into the eyes of Jean Smart and every actor on this show is a once in a lifetime, lightning in a bottle experience. I cherish this show so deeply and to be recognized for my work on it is a sincere honor.”

Luca Guadagnino is nominated for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for “Challengers” as well as for Best Song.

“I am so proud today to the Globes for the recognition and love for Daniel and Zendaya in both drama and comedy. I am in awe of their talent. To then share best picture and song nods with more people I love — Amy and Rachel, Trent and Atticus, it is a beautiful and wonderful thing and I am grateful.”

Other LGBTQ highlights:

“Nickel Boys” and “Moana 2” were nominated for Best Motion Picture and feature queer actors Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Auli’i Cravalho.

“The Wild Robot,” which features queer actor Stephanie Hsu, is nominated for Best Motion Picture (Animated), Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Best Original Score and Best Original Song. Grammy-winning country-pop star Maren Morris, who identifies as bisexual, co-wrote and performed “Kiss the Sky.”

Singer Miley Cyrus is nominated for Best Original Song for “Beautiful That Way” from “The Last Showgirl.”

Both Jodie Foster and Kali Reis are nominated for “True Detective: Night Country.”

Colman Domingo is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for “Sing Sing.”

