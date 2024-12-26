2024’s impact on LGBTQ+ Central Florida and Tampa Bay

JANUARY

Florida’s LGBTQ+ community came into 2024 fighting against the Republican-led attacks on the transgender community and gender-affirming care. In our first cover story of the year, we look at the nonprofit organization Elevated Access, which provides private flights at no cost to individuals needing to seek health care out of state. We also examine the world of BL Comics and their attraction worldwide.

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Central Florida’s Gen Z Congressman kicks off the year by announcing the MadSoul Music & Arts Festival, a one-day event in March that will bridge the gap between political advocacy and music with national and local community leaders.

In St. Petersburg, Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, an LGBTQ+ advocate, business owner and consultant, is named St Pete Pride’s first-ever Black president. Tampa Bay also says goodbye to a legendary drag performer. Dana “Desiree DeMornay” Randolph dies after a diagnosis of stomach cancer. She was 51.

Across Florida and the country, news breaks that Gov. Ron DeSantis is dropping out of the presidential race. He immediately endorses Donald Trump. The Florida State Board of Education also implements strict regulations to limit the use of public funds for diversity, equity and inclusion programs, activities and policies in the Florida college system. SMART Ride organizers reveal during their final check distribution party that the organization raised a record $1,422,943 for AIDS service organizations in Florida in 2023 as its fundraising successor begins to take shape.

In other parts of the country, a judge rules that former county clerk Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage licenses in Kentucky to same-sex couples, must pay a total of $260,104 in fees and expenses to attorneys who represented one of the couples. Also, the Supreme Court passes up a chance to intervene in the debate over bathrooms for transgender students, rejecting an appeal from an Indiana public school district.

FEBRUARY

Watermark returns with its Love, Sex & Marriage issue in time for Valentine’s Day. Among the coverage is a look at local photographer Noel Garcia’s national photo campaign “Love and HIV.” We also speak with local LGBTQ+ authors and bookstore owners about the ongoing battle of book bans.

In Central Florida, several organizations announce new leadership including The Pride Chamber naming Vinnie Silber as its new Director of Membership & Events and Orlando Fringe revealing Scott Galbraith as the organization’s new Interim Executive Director. SPEKTRUM Health also announces the closing of its Melbourne office to consolidate health care and advocacy efforts in its Orlando location.

In Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms an investigation has begun into the fatal shooting of 52-year-old gay man John Walter Lay. The following month the State Attorney’s Office announces second-degree murder charges are being filed against Gerald Declan Radford.

Across the state, trans Floridians and allies stage die-in protests at DMV locations. They demand a reversal of the January memo issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles targeting trans people and their ability to update the gender marker on a replacement driver’s license or state ID card. Shortly after that, hundreds of trans Floridians travel to Tallahassee to march and demand Republican lawmakers “Let us live!”

In Oklahoma, nonbinary high school student Nex Benedict dies one day after a fight inside a girl’s bathroom. Benedict’s family members say Benedict had been bullied at school. The following month, the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Benedict’s death a suicide. Benedict’s death comes days after an FBI report is released showing that a third of all hate crimes in the U.S. come from public schools.

MARCH

The annual Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence recognize readers’ favorite LGBTQ+ leaders, activists, entertainers and more. As trans Floridians head back home from the protest in Tallahassee, we look at how activists and community leaders are fighting back against the state’s anti-trans legislation.

Orlando makes national headlines when a beloved professor of psychology at Averett University, a private Baptist university in Danville, Virginia, is found dead of unknown causes at the Club Orlando. Police say that the death “does not appear suspicious.” We also get the announcement that several community leaders are stepping down from their executive director positions including Michael Slaymaker at the Orlando Youth Alliance and Daniel Downer at Bros in Convo.

March in Tampa Bay is all about Tampa Pride celebrating its 10th year of festivities. The month also marks the fourth annual Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival, a cinematic celebration with in-person and virtual screenings coinciding with Transgender Day of Visibility.

Good news comes out of Florida when it’s announced that a settlement has been reached between Florida education officials and civil rights attorneys who had challenged a state law which critics dubbed “Don’t Say Gay or Trans.” Students and teachers can now discuss sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms, provided it’s not part of instruction. March also marks the end of the 2024 Florida Legislative session seeing the shutdown of nearly 20 anti-LGBTQ+ bills.

In other parts of the world, Los Angeles police investigate the murder of a trans woman, the latest in what appears to be a string of slayings of sex workers in the area. Also Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s first openly gay prime minister, announces he will be stepping down once his party selects his successor.

APRIL

Watermark’s covers in April show off the talents of the state’s drag queens as we preview Florida Entertainer of the Year 2024. We also chat with LGBTQ+ actor JP Karliak who voices the nonbinary X-Men character Morph in Disney+’s popular animated series “X-Men ’97.”

Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce sees a leadership shakeup as The Pride Chamber’s president and CEO, Daniel Sohn, steps down following allegations of fabrications in his career past. Several weeks later, The Pride Chamber announces its new president and CEO will be longtime Florida activist Gina Duncan. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer holds a press conference to release information on the developments of the Pulse Memorial, now in the hands of the city.

In a history-making announcement, entrepreneur and transgender advocate Ashley Brundage says she is running to represent Florida House District 65. In Sarasota, Project Pride names Paul Lotierzo as the organization’s first executive director, a role he departs by the year’s end. The City of St. Petersburg also appoints Community Engagement Coordinator Eric Vaughan as its next LGBTQ+ liaison, a role previously held by longtime community advocate Jim Nixon.

In Miami, police arrest and charge Gregory Fitzgerald Gibert, who was out on probation, with the second-degree murder of 37-year-old Andrea Doria Dos Passos, a transgender Latina woman who was found deceased in front of the Miami Ballet company. Also, organizers reveal the inaugural “joy ride” as the successor to the previous annual fundraiser SMART Ride.

Across the country, threats of violence against the LGBTQ+ community increase with several bomb threats being called in for drag events including a Drag Queen Story Hour at an LGBTQ+ restaurant in Arlington, Virginia, and a Rainbow Story Time at a public library in Durham, North Carolina. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden points to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as an instigator of increased attacks during an LGBTQ+ campaign rally where she calls Trump a “bully” and “dangerous.”

MAY

Watermark splits covers to kick off May, highlighting Orlando Fringe in Central Florida and comedy icon Kathy Griffin in Tampa Bay. Watermark also previews all of the pool parties and events for Orlando’s celebration around Gay Day at Disney.

In Orlando, Queers for Palestine Central Florida makes headlines by shutting down I-4 traffic heading to Walt Disney World protesting the war in Gaza. Trans activist Vance Ahrens sits down with Watermark to talk about her historic announcement as she runs for the Florida Senate in District 19. Also, Hamburger Mary’s Orlando announces it is moving from its downtown location. It later posts on its social media that it will be reopening in Kissimmee.

St. Petersburg celebrates with popular nightspot Enigma. The bar commemorates 10 years in St. Pete. Unfortunately, as Enigma celebrates, Quench Lounge announces it is permanently closing its doors after more than a decade as an LGBTQ+ staple in Largo.

As the community approaches LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Gov. DeSantis prevents Florida bridges from being lit up in rainbow colors, instead mandating that all bridges must be lit in red, white and blue from Memorial Day to Labor Day as a part of his “Freedom Summer.” In Miami, the community mourns as Jorge Alberto Mursuli Del Valle, former chairman of the nonprofit SAVE, passes away due to heart failure. He was 63.

The month kicks off with United Methodist delegates repealing their church’s longstanding ban on LGBTQ+ clergy, removing a rule forbidding “self-avowed practicing homosexuals” from being ordained or appointed as ministers. In D.C., beloved LGBTQ+ advocate Judy Shepard is among the 19 honorees who receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the U.S.

JUNE

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is spotlighted on the cover of Watermark with our 30 Days of Pride coverage, a catalog of local events providing options for something to do to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community each day of the month. We also preview the 22nd year of St Pete Pride.

As we kick of Pride Month in Central Florida, Orange County Public Schools reveal they will not recognize June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month this year, DeLand Pride joins Lake Helen Pride and Daytona Pride in forming the unified Volusia Pride and former Florida Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith declares victory as he becomes the state Senator for District 17 after he runs unopposed for the position.

The Rose Dynasty Foundation makes Polk County history as it partners with Pineapple Healthcare to open the Rose Dynasty Center, the first LGBTQ+ center in the county. The region also celebrates the ninth year of its local Polk Pride festival.

Gulfport Pride causes some controversy for allowing a vendor to sell pro-Trump merchandise at its annual Pride festival.

A new report places Florida nearly at the bottom of the list of state’s safe for LGBTQ+ residency. SafeHome.org gave Florida a rating of 47.5%, placing it only above South Dakota as the country’s unsafest state for queer folks.

While Florida’s GOP lawmakers refuse to acknowledge LGBTQ+ people, Democratic President Joe Biden honors Pride Month issuing a Pride Month Proclamation. Biden continues his show of support by issuing a historic pardon to all military service members who were discharged under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” In Colorado, the Club Q shooter is sentenced to 55 life sentences after pleading guilty to 74 hate crime charges related to the 2022 shooting that left five people dead.

JULY

Watermark’s 30th anniversary celebration officially begins. In honor of the milestone, we debut our 30th anniversary logo and Publisher Rick Todd continues the tradition of reviewing previous publication years, beginning with 2019. This continues through August.

Central Florida intersex activist Juleigh Mayfield covers our first issue of the month. She details what it means to be intersex and how members of the community are often overlooked in the larger LGBTQ+ conversation. We also speak with arts organizations after Gov. DeSantis unexpectedly vetoes $32 million in funding, calling the Orlando and Tampa Fringe festivals “too sexual.”

The LGBT+ Center in Orlando announces they will host their 12th annual Diversity Awards, recognizing U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Human Rights Campaign National Press Secretary Brandon Wolf, Orlando Youth Alliance CEO Michael Slaymaker and more. The City of Orlando also prepares for its first Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee meeting.

Artists and organizations illuminate Sarasota’s John Ringling Causeway Bridge with Pride to protest DeSantis’ “Freedom Summer,” while Tampa Bay LGBTQ+ advocate Nathan Bruemmer launches his campaign to represent House District 61. Like them, he hopes to build “a brighter future for Florida.”

Bruemmer’s candidacy results in his resignation as president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, which Vice President Kristen Browde takes over. She urges LGBTQ+ voters to elect Democrats across the state and nationwide.

That includes Vice President Kamala Harris, who formally launches her campaign for president July 21 after President Biden withdraws from the race. The longtime ally quickly receives support from LGBTQ+ groups nationwide and like the president before her, condemns the anti-LGBTQ+ Project 2025. Trump, meanwhile, attempts to distance himself from the conservative presidential transition plan despite close ties to his campaign initiatives and more.

AUGUST

Watermark reaches out to over 60 congressional candidates in Central Florida and Tampa Bay for our primary election coverage, asking them why LGBTQ+ and ally Floridians should support their campaigns. We also publish our commemorative 30th anniversary edition, highlighting Watermark’s top stories over the last three decades.

Orlando authorities continue their search for a suspect in the murder of Monique Brooks as loved ones seek answers. The 49-year-old transgender woman was shot and killed near the Florida Mall. An Orlando resident also alleges homophobia after he negatively reviews Solorzano’s Pizzeria & Poolside Bistro, a local eatery.

The Tampa Bay Black Lesbians, a social group that formed in 2021, officially becomes its own nonprofit. OUT Arts & Culture announces that the organization’s inaugural OUTies Awards GAYLA raised $7,500 for their year-round programming and Metro Inclusive Health shares that its Copay it Forward program generated $755,107 in free health care last year.

In a win for LGBTQ+ Floridians, a federal judge rules that the state’s transgender health care ban discriminates against state employees and violates their civil rights. In a loss, Visit Florida — the state’s official tourism marketing corporation — removes a section dedicated to LGBTQ+ travel from its website. LGBTQ+-focused travel content from Visit Orlando, Visit Sarasota, Visit St. Pete-Clearwater and Visit Tampa Bay remain available.

Across the nation, a federal judge upholds Ohio’s gender-affirming care ban and Louisiana’s “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” law goes into effect. Former U.S. Rep. George Santos also pleads guilty for conning his way to Congress and overseas, Nigerian police confirm the murder of a popular gay crossdresser.

SEPTEMBER

Watermark’s annual travel issue examines Pride abroad as Managing Editor Ryan Williams-Jent recounts his trip to LGBTQ+ Berlin and Prague. We also speak with rock legend Melissa Etheridge, influencer Nurse Blake and HGTV host David Bromstad who appear on our covers for the month.

Bromstad discusses his selection as grand marshal for Come Out with Pride ahead of the organization’s 20-year celebration. Watermark details the milestone and what supporters can expect from this year’s event. Regional staple Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria also announces it will close its doors.

Winter Pride organizers unveil key details in St. Petersburg, seeking support for the inaugural event coming to the Grand Central District next year. The unaffiliated St Pete Pride also kicks off its new LGBTQ+ youth programming with its first Youth Pride and Programs Director, River Bates, while Inclusive Care Group and Bell Pharmacy expand in Tampa.

LGBTQ+ advocates say transgender patients are facing barriers to “potentially life-saving health care” after a federal appeals court rules that Florida’s gender-affirming care can be enforced while being litigated. Hurricane Helene also makes landfall as a Category 4 storm in Perry, Florida, becoming the deadliest mainland hurricane since Katrina in 2005. Tampa Bay is greatly impacted.

Harris, who is formally endorsed by LGBTQ+ leaders and Equality Florida, is bolstered by running mate Gov. Tim Walz. A longtime ally as well, he touts her LGBTQ+ record and says she will move civil rights forward worldwide. Delaware voters stand poised to do so domestically as state Sen. Sarah McBride wins her primary, clearing the way for her to become the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. Congress.

OCTOBER

‘Tis the (spooky) season! Our annual Halloween coverage highlights local haunts and happenings. Watermark also formally endorses Harris for president, citing her opposition to Project 2025, support for reproductive rights and her efforts to help elect down-ballot Democrats.

Tens of thousands celebrate COWP’s landmark 20th year in Orlando. “Let’s keep that vibrant spirit alive and remember: you belong here, always! Let’s carry the rainbow forward and spread kindness like confetti,” organizers share afterwards. Unity of Central Florida marks a milestone of its own as the LGBTQ+-affirming church turns 85.

Still reeling from Hurricane Helene, which left over 16,000 properties uninhabitable in Tampa Bay’s Pinellas County, the region braces for Hurricane Milton. It makes landfall in Siesta Key Oct. 9 as a Category 3 storm, greatly impacting LGBTQ+ Floridians statewide.

State Rep. Michele Rayner and St Pete Pride President Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, co-founders of the nonprofit Justice Over Everything, work to rebuild with various partners. The storms postpone Come OUT St. Pete’s return and the LGBT+ Center’s OutCon but Sarasota is hit the hardest. The Fabulous Arts Foundation’s new LGBTQ+ center is damaged and Project Pride’s inaugural Gulfcoast Pride, formerly Sarasota Pride, is canceled this year.

The Biden-Harris administration, while supporting recovery efforts, announces that over 800 military personnel have seen their service records upgraded to honorable discharges after being kicked out of the military under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” Pope Francis meets with transgender and intersex Catholics in a move praised by LGBTQ+ advocates.

NOVEMBER

The inaugural joy ride cycles into Watermark. We detail its first fundraiser, which among other agencies benefits Tampa Bay’s Empath Partners in Care and Central Florida’s Miracle of Love. Participants raise nearly $250,000.

Local LGBTQ+ voices also respond to Donald Trump’s re-election, asserting our community is not helpless and not alone as exit polling shows that LGBTQ+ voters overwhelming supported Harris in the presidential race. She received 86% of the community’s support.

Amidst widespread losses for Democrats statewide, Central Florida offers a few key wins. Longtime LGBTQ+ allies Maxwell Alejandro Frost and Darren Soto are re-elected to the U.S. Congress, Anna V. Eskamani to the state legislature and Claudia Thomas becomes Sanford’s first openly LGBTQ+ commissioner.

State Rep. Michele Rayner also wins re-election in Tampa Bay while other historic bids fall short. Ashley Brundage and Nathan Bruemmer receive significant support but not enough to win their races. St Pete Pride Executive Director Nicole Berman also departs the organization, leaving Dr. Byron Green-Calisch to become interim ED.

AJ Slater, an LGBTQ+ construction worker from Lakeland, becomes a hero after saving a 3-year-old boy from a burning vehicle. “I want people to really see that you could be the one trapped in a car and have a gay person come and save you,” he tells Watermark. CampOUT, the summer camp which served LGBTQ+ youth across Florida, announces its indefinite hiatus.

U.S. Sen.-elect Sarah McBride makes history with her win. A groundbreaking new study also shows that those living with HIV can safely receive donated kidneys from deceased donors with the virus. Overseas, Russia continues its assault on the LGBTQ+ community by advancing efforts to ban inclusive adoption.

DECEMBER

Watermark’s annual Remarkable People Issue returns, honoring local LGBTQ+ advocates and allies for their action and authenticity in 2024. Honorees include the founders of Tampa Bay’s TransNetwork, who supported transgender Floridians throughout a tumultuous year, and Renaissance Theater owner Donald Rupe, whose production of the “From Here” — which explores life before and after Pulse — performed Off-Broadway. For guiding Watermark through its 30th year and finalizing the documentary “Greetings from Queertown: Orlando,” Publisher Rick Todd is also recognized.

The Pride Chamber creates a new business leadership academy to help build future business leaders throughout the region. The Pulse Memorial advisory committee also announces that the Pulse nightclub building will be torn down as part of the future memorial design and longtime LGBTQ+ accomplice Anna V. Eskamani files to run for Orlando mayor after her final term in the state House is completed.

World AIDS Day commemorations are held throughout Tampa Bay, with key events from Love the Golden Rule, the Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Lakeland’s Be Diverse Network. Inclusive Care Group launches its ICG Foundation, a new nonprofit for underserved communities, and St Pete Pride’s Red & Green fundraiser brings in over $17,000 for their work. Meanwhile, a Tampa judge denies a “stand your grand” motion filed by Gerald Radford, who is charged with second-degree murder and a hate crime enhancement for the fatal shooting of Tampa’s John Walter Lay. His trial is set for early next year.

The Human Rights Campaign releases its 13th annual Municipal Equality Index, revealing that Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa retained their perfect scores in 2024. They were among 18 cities scored in Florida and are designated “all-star cities” for having earned over 85 points here, which lacks statewide nondiscrimination statutes for LGBTQ+ residents. Daytona Beach receives the lowest score with 39 points. Trump’s Cabinet picks also set off a political chain reaction in Florida congressional races.

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, rolls back its inclusive policies after being attacked by conservatives — many of whom use their platforms in Congress to target LGBTQ+ Americans, particularly the transgender community, for the remainder of 2024. As the world waits for Republicans to control the U.S. House, U.S. Senate and White House next year, LGBTQ+ organizations promise to fight for equality in 2025 and beyond