Trump promises anti-trans executive orders on day 1

President-elect Donald Trump at the 2024 RNC. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

President-elect Donald Trump promised to enact anti-trans policies on his first day in office through executive orders, including one that would officially recognize just two genders.

His remarks came over the weekend during an AmericaFest 2024 rally in Phoenix, Arizona, hosted by Turning Point USA, according to video shared by C-Span.

“I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools,” he told the crowd.

“Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” Trump said, also vowing to “keep men out of women’s sports.”

“With the stroke of my pen on day one we’re going to stop the transgender lunacy,” he said.

