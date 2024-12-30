Shelter Strong and Thyrst quench Tampa Bay needs

(L-R) Shelter Strong’s Nick Caraccia, Theresa McGivern and Nikos Daras Dec. 19. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

LARGO, Fla. | Shelter Strong is now operating in the former Quench Lounge, offering another safe space in the region after the LGBTQ+ bar’s unexpected closure last May.

The nonprofit was created to offer housing assistance to Tampa Bay residents in need and create “sustainable, affordable, eco-friendly housing across Florida.” The organization assumed Quench’s lease in October to do exactly that.

“We were founded because there is a huge, underserved community in our area, a middle ground of people,” says Theresa McGivern, Shelter Strong’s founder, president and CEO.

“There is assistance for those who are experiencing homelessness, but if you’re above poverty level and you’ve been given a three-day eviction notice, there’s nothing,” she explains. “The working class is a tire blowout or medical expense away from being homeless, so we’re working to assist that underserved population.”

Shelter Strong works with local property managers and other partners to find those in need, individuals who undergo an application process. Their efforts are funded through initiatives like Thyrst, which produces “unforgettable events while providing a welcoming environment for everyone in our community” in and outside of the former Quench.

“Thyrst is more than just a gathering space; it’s a cornerstone of community support, proudly operating as a not-for-profit venture for Shelter Strong,” McGivern says. “Every purchase made at Thyrst directly contributes to Shelter Strong’s mission of providing emergency assistance, housing solutions and resources for those in need within our community.”

View Watermark’s of the space below.

Recurring events include bear and drag-focused nights like fundraising Bingos and “Satur-slay” shows, activities with access to a full bar. Former Quench staples Rockell Blu, Alexis De La Mer, Lady Liemont, Crystal Reigns and Veronica Vixen regularly feature, working for tips alongside Thyrst’s bartenders.

Since opening, Shelter Strong has provided hurricane relief and hosted a series of holiday-themed fundraisers, including a wreath workshop and Toys for Tots gift drive. McGivern hopes to add food service and feature dance classes, town hall forums and more in the future.

“Shelter Strong serves as an open forum and safe space for meaningful discussions, creativity and connection,” she says. “Through workshops, events and collaborative gatherings, Thyrst and Shelter Strong empower individuals to share ideas, learn new skills and foster a sense of belonging.”

The nonprofit has a seven-person board, a group of LGBTQ+ and ally locals including Nick Caraccia, McGivern’s brother and fellow Quench alum. The two worked at the venue in various capacities over the years, something that intentionally impacted their approach to Thyrst.

“When Quench closed, our safe space in central Pinellas County was gone and I don’t know how many people reached out asking us to do something,” McGivern says. “I didn’t think there was anything we could do, but it turned out, unexpectedly, there was.”

“A lot of people don’t want to travel all the way to St. Pete or to Tampa for their safe space, so it was another void that needed to be filled,” Caraccia adds. “It was another way that we could help an underserved area.”

Attending Thyrst events isn’t the only way to support Shelter Strong. Sponsorships are available and donations of all sizes are accepted to help those in need, many who may not qualify for government or other forms of assistance.

“This concept seamlessly blends entertainment with altruism, creating a space where giving back is as effortless as raising a glass or attending a workshop,” McGivern says. “Together we’re building a stronger, more connected Tampa Bay.”

Shelter Strong is located at 13284 66th St. N. in Largo. Hours vary. For more information about supporting the nonprofit through Thyrst and more, follow them on social media and visit ShelterStrong.org.