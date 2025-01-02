Digital Publications Watermark Out News Issue 32.01: Performing ‘Postmortem’ By Caitlin Sause January 2, 2025 Performing ‘Postmortem’: Sarah Silverman helps Florida find the funny in 2025. Moms want answers as son hit with dorm at Orlando show. Shelter Strong and Thyrst quench Tampa Bay needs. SAFE AT HOME | Page 08Zebra Youth expanding short-term LGBTQ+ youth housing. COCKTAILS & A CAUSE | Page 12Shelter Strong and Thyrst quench Tampa Bay needs in Largo. DEMOCRATICALLY YOURS | Page 17Johnny Boykins looks at the Political Wilderness in his latest Viewpoint.THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19Watermark introduces a new section dedicated to good news. PERFORMING ‘POSTMORTEM’ | Page 25Sarah Silverman helps Florida find the funny in 2025.MAKE ‘EM LAUGH | Page 29Out veteran comic Jessica Kirson brings her stand-up act to Florida.See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!Find our Issue on Newsstands Now! Tags: Central Florida, comedy, Drone Show, drones, events, facts, florida, funny, good news, Jessica Kirson, largo, LGBTQ, LGBTQ+, national news, New Year, news, Orlando, Pride, Sarah Silverman, st pete, strong, tampa, Tampa Bay, Watermark Out News, Zebra Youth