Watermark Out News Issue 32.01: Performing ‘Postmortem’

By Caitlin Sause

Performing ‘Postmortem’: Sarah Silverman helps Florida find the funny in 2025. Moms want answers as son hit with dorm at Orlando show. Shelter Strong and Thyrst quench Tampa Bay needs.

SAFE AT HOME | Page 08
Zebra Youth expanding short-term LGBTQ+ youth housing.

COCKTAILS & A CAUSE | Page 12
Shelter Strong and Thyrst quench Tampa Bay needs in Largo.

DEMOCRATICALLY YOURS | Page 17
Johnny Boykins looks at the Political Wilderness in his latest Viewpoint.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Watermark introduces a new section dedicated to good news.

PERFORMING ‘POSTMORTEM’ | Page 25
Sarah Silverman helps Florida find the funny in 2025.

MAKE ‘EM LAUGH | Page 29
Out veteran comic Jessica Kirson brings her stand-up act to Florida.

