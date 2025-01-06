‘Emélia Perez’ wins four awards as queer films, television represented at Golden Globes

(Screenshot from CBS’ YouTube)

I’m going to hold your hand when I say this, the Golden Globe Awards this year were very queer. From “Emélia Perez” to “Challengers” to “Wicked,” 2024 was a big year for queer cinema.

The annual Golden Globes ceremony took place Jan. 5 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, crowning queer stars and celebrating diverse LGBTQ+ stories in television and film.

“Emélia Perez,” written and directed by French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, won Best Musical/Comedy (Motion Picture). The film follows the fictional character Emélia Perez’s transition story and is played by transgender actress Karla Sofía Gascón.

“I chose these colors tonight, the Buddhist colors, because I have a message for you. The light always wins over darkness,” Gascón said, wrapped in bright orange fabric, from the Globes stage after Emélia Perez won Beat Musical/Comedy. “You can maybe put us in jail, you can beat us up, but you can never take away our souls, our existence, our identity.”

Gascón ended her speech on an inspirational note for the queer and trans community, “Raise your voice and say I am who I am, not who you want.” Gascón made history as the first openly trans woman to be nominated for Best Actress at the Globes. She lost her category to Demi Moor for her role in “The Substance.”

“Emélia Perez” also won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture) for Zoe Saldaña, Best Original Song (Motion Picture) for “El Mal”and Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language).

Among the queer winners was Richard Gadd’s “Baby Reindeer,” which won Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Queer actor Jessica Gunning also won Best Supporting Performance by a Female Actor on Television for her performance of Martha in the series. “Baby Reindeer” features a handful of transgender and bisexual characters including the character of Teri, a therapist and trans woman played by Nava Mau.

“Wicked” flew home with the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award and a worldwide gross income so far of $681.3 million, according to Billboard. “Wicked” is based on the smash hit Broadway show that tells the story of the witches of Oz.

Jodie Foster won her fourth Golden Globe, taking home Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, for the series “True Detective: Night Country.” Foster publicly came out at the Golden Globe Awards in 2013 after accepting her lifetime achievement award.

“Challengers,” written by Luca Guadagnino and scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, won Best Original Score (Motion Picture). The film centers around a love triangle between Tashi Donaldson played by Zendaya, her husband Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and her ex-boyfriend Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor). “Challengers” made everyone’s summer one to remember, and dare I say it’s the queers’ viewing experience version of “Babygirl” (we still love you, Nicole Kidman).

Comedy-drama series “Hacks” won Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy). Actress Jean Smart, who plays Deborah Vance, took home Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy). “Hacks” features a handful of talented queer actors bringing bright characters to life who surround stand-up comedian Deborah Vance.

