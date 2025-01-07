Universal Orlando announces Mardi Gras 2025 concert lineup

(Photo courtesy NBCUniversal)

ORLANDO | Universal Studios Orlando announced their 2025 Mardi Gras concert lineup Jan. 7 and it does not disappoint. This year’s theme, International Flavors of Carnaval, marks the park’s 30th Mardi Gras season.

On select nights between Feb. 1 and March 30, partygoers can expect performances from iconic ’90s girl group TLC, Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D and pop superstar Joe Jonas. Other artists include T-Pain, Kool & The Gang, Juanes, Scotty McCreery, Foster the People, Illunium, All Time Low, Lawrence and Coco Jones.

TLC’s hit song “Waterfalls” is described by Pride source as “pop history’s most prominent HIV/AIDS-awareness anthem” after the stars did a campaign for Pfizer in the early 2000s. Members Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozando “Chilli” Thomas have been vocal about their love for the LGBTQ+ community, so it’s safe to say we’ll be hearing some familiar tunes when they close out the season March 29.

Between the nostalgia, flying beads and street performers, guests will explore sweet, savory and spicy Cajun-forward international Carnaval cuisines. Dishes include a Colombian Burger, Spicy Szechuan Chicken Bites and Hot Maple Lacquered Salmon.

This season will also feature six never-before-seen parade floats. As part of the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, guests can put themselves at the center of the festivities by reserving a spot on a float and joining in on tossing colorful beads into the crowd. After, they’ll enjoy a three-course meal at one of eight restaurants in the park.

For those who aren’t ready to stop the party, Universal hotels are offering exclusive Mardi Gras dishes like the New Orleans Chicken or Shrimp Po’ Boy at Beach Break Cafe in Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites and Bayou Shrimp and Grits at Bar 17 in Universal Aventura Hotel.

Admission to the event is included with your theme park ticket or annual pass (blackout dates apply).

For more information, visit UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras.