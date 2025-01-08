Fabulous Arts Foundation to officially open LGBTQ+ center

(Photos/logo courtesy the Fabulous Arts Foundation)

SARASOTA | The Fabulous Arts Foundation will hold the grand opening of its LGBTQ+ community center Jan. 24 from 7-10 p.m., offering the community a place to create, heal and connect.

The nonprofit held a soft opening Dec. 13, just months after the new space was damaged in Hurricane Milton. Fab AF Executive Director Shannon Fortner says it represents years of dedication, planning and vision.

“What better time to have a space like this, where people can find community, feel creative, access mental health services, and discover self-expression?” they ask.

Fab AF’s goal for the center is to be a place where everyone feels they belong. From its roots in honoring Harvey Milk’s legacy, the organization has evolved to focus on community healing. By partnering with organizations such as Squeaky Wheel, Embracing Our Differences, Urbanite Theatre and Resilient Retreat, they aim to use the arts as a tool for social change.

The nonprofit began in Sarasota’s Rosemary District on a sandy lot before moving to Five Points Park, where it gained significant traction. It then replanted its roots back in the Rosemary District since the pandemic but found parking to be increasingly challenging. Most importantly, Shannon felt that having walls to provide a physical space would be the most meaningful in carrying out Fab AF’s mission.

“Fifteen years in the making — it’s so inspiring to see how far we’ve come,” they reflect. “Meeting people who share their experiences and gratitude for what we’ve done makes it all worthwhile.”

The LGBTQ+ center’s programming will include art classes, workshops, guest speakers and “lunch and learns” to educate and inspire the community. A dedicated art gallery space, complete with rotating exhibitions for group and solo shows, will showcase local talent. It will also offer a stage for open expression, particularly for underrepresented groups. One exciting initiative features an open stage for drag performances, creating a platform for visibility and empowerment.

Responding to a needs assessment that highlighted gaps in community and mental health resources, the center secured funding from the Community Foundation of Sarasota to support mental health services. These services will include support groups, group therapy and individual sessions.

The center is also designed with sensory needs in mind, offering spaces like a library for quiet retreats and a brain lab for isolation. This design ensures an inclusive and welcoming environment for all visitors.

The official opening will feature light bites, live music, drag performances and discussions about upcoming programming. Fab AF invites everyone to explore the space, meet the team and join the effort to uplift and support the local community.

Fab AF’s LGBTQ+ center will hold its official grand opening Jan. 24 from 7-10 p.m. at 1201 N. Lime St. in Sarasota. RSVP to attend here. For more information, visit FabAF.org.