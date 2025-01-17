Watermark Out News’ 2025 WONDER Awards FINAL round – CENTRAL FLORIDA

We at Watermark Out News have decided it is time for us to be more visible, to come out of the closet so to speak.

We cover the news in a state that is ground zero for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and we want everyone to know that we are here to inform and support the LGBTQ+ community. Watermark will now operate under the name Watermark Out News. Same trusted news source, more visibly out.

We will also be rebranding our best of WAVE awards, now known as the WONDER Awards or Watermark Out News: Diversity, Excellence and Resilience Awards.

The WONDER Awards, just as the WAVES before, recognize the best in Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve asked our loyal readers to nominate who you think is among the best of the best in Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ community and we have your top responses. Now it is time to pick your favorites. We have 65 categories to vote in and we want you to tell us who is the best in your eyes.

IMPORTANT NOTE: One vote per category per user. Multiple votes from a single user will be deleted. Each user must vote in a minimum of 15 categories to have their votes counted. Each ballot must include a valid email address.

The final round of voting goes until 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 29. You tell us who has been the best of the best in the categories below.

Good luck and let the final round begin!

Did you, your business or organization make this year’s Top 5? Use the images below to encourage supporters to vote for you in the final round of the 2025 WONDER Awards!