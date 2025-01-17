Watermark Out News’ 2025 WONDER Awards FINAL round – VOTE NOW

We at Watermark have decided it is time for us to be more visible, to come out of the closet so to speak.

We cover the news in a state that is ground zero for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and we want everyone to know that we are here to inform and support the LGBTQ+ community. Watermark will now operate under the name Watermark Out News. Same trusted news source, more visibly out.

We have also rebranded our best of WAVE awards, now the WONDER Awards or Watermark Out News: Diversity, Excellence and Resilience Awards.

The WONDER Awards, just as the WAVES before, recognize the best in Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more. After all the promoting, campaigning, sharing and voting you have done in the nomination round, we are ready for the final round of voting!

Because we received such a large and varied selection of nominees, we are giving you the Top 5 from 65 categories to pick from. So we ask you, our loyal readers, who was THE most inspiring? Who was THE most motivating? Who was THE best of the best in the LGBTQ+ community? It’s time for you to pick the 2025 WONDER winners.

IMPORTANT NOTE: One vote per category per user. Multiple votes from a single user will be deleted. Each user must vote in a minimum of 15 categories to have their votes counted. Each ballot must include a valid email address.

Good luck and let the final round begin!

Watermark Out News’ 2025 WONDER Awards – Central Florida

Watermark Out News’ 2025 WONDER Awards – Tampa Bay