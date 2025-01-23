Mulan’s Corner: Trans state of mind

Welcome to Mulan’s Corner. Let me start off by saying Happy New Year, or should I say, another year and more problems.

As we usher in 2025, the LGBTQ+ community finds itself navigating a climate of increasing tension and uncertainty. Policies, rhetoric and societal pushback have left many of us wondering what the future holds. But let me remind you: our community has faced adversity before. We’ve stood tall, weathered storms and came together when it mattered most. This year, the stakes are higher and the urgency to support one another — especially our trans siblings — has never been more critical.

The current climate

My trans state of mind right now is a complex mix of fear, uncertainty and nervous anticipation. Anti-trans legislation, hate crimes and discriminatory practices continue to rise at alarming rates, disproportionately affecting trans people of color. For many, this fear is not abstract but a daily reality, impacting everything from access to health care and education to simply existing in public spaces. It’s no wonder so many of us feel as though we’re walking on eggshells, unsure of what the next headline or legislative session will bring. But amidst this fear, there’s something else: resilience. Resilience has always been a cornerstone of the trans community. We’ve faced systemic erasure, legal battles and societal rejection for decades, and yet, here we are. Still fighting. Still creating. Still dreaming of a better future.

The road ahead

The next four years will be pivotal. They’ll determine the trajectory of LGBTQ+ rights and the ability of trans individuals to live freely and authentically. That’s why it’s imperative that we double down on our efforts to support one another. Solidarity isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a necessity. Now is the time to ask ourselves: How can we show up for our trans siblings? How can we create safer spaces, amplify trans voices and push back against the forces that seek to divide us?

Mental health matters

For starters, we must prioritize mental health. The weight of constant vigilance takes a toll on the mind and spirit. Many trans individuals face depression and anxiety, exacerbated by societal rejection and isolation. It’s crucial that we advocate for accessible mental health services tailored to the unique needs of the trans community. Check in on your friends and loved ones. Sometimes a simple “How are you holding up?” can make a world of difference.

Economic empowerment

Economic empowerment is another critical area. Job discrimination remains rampant leaving many trans individuals underemployed or unemployed. We need to invest in programs that provide job training, mentorship and financial support to help trans individuals build stable, fulfilling lives. Support trans-owned businesses and advocate for workplace protections. Our collective economic strength can be a powerful tool for change.

Health care access

Health care access, particularly gender-affirming care, is under attack in many states. These policies aren’t just legislative battles, they’re life-and-death issues for trans people who rely on HRT and other medical treatments to thrive. We must stand firm in protecting and expanding health care options, ensuring that no one is denied care simply for being who they are.

Education and visibility

Knowledge is power and the more people understand about the realities of being trans, the less room there is for ignorance and hate. Share your stories, engage in dialogue and educate those around you. Visibility matters. It’s not about tokenism but about creating a world where trans individuals are seen, heard and valued for who they truly are.

Commitment to intersectionality

This year let’s also commit to intersectionality. Our community is diverse, encompassing a wide range of experiences, identities and struggles. Black, Brown, Indigenous and Latin trans individuals often face compounded challenges due to racism and other forms of discrimination. We must ensure that our efforts to uplift the trans community are inclusive and equitable, leaving no one behind.

Hope and action

Finally, remember that activism comes in many forms. Not everyone can march in protests or speak on panels, and that’s okay. Supporting trans rights can be as simple as donating to an organization, signing a petition or having a heartfelt conversation with someone in your life. Small actions add up to big changes.

As we navigate this challenging moment in history, let’s hold onto hope. Hope is what fuels movements and sustains us through the darkest times. Yes, there are obstacles ahead but there is also an incredible opportunity for growth, unity and progress. Let’s take this year to reaffirm our commitment to one another and to the fight for equality. Together, we can move mountains.

So, here’s my challenge to you, dear reader: Be a sibling’s keeper. Show up for your community in whatever way you can. Let’s turn fear into action, uncertainty into solidarity and nervous anticipation into a fierce determination to create a better world for all of us.

Stay tuned for more reflections, resources and action steps in future editions of Mulan’s Corner. Remember, we’re stronger together.

Mulan Williams is the founder of Divas in Dialogue, a groundbreaking organization supporting the TLGB+ community but always putting the T first. Living authentically as a Black trans woman with 20 years of advocacy, Mulan has dedicated her life to uplifting her community through education, outreach and empowerment. She’s a force for change, proving every day that resilience and love can transform lives.