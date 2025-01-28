20-year-old Jayden D’Onofrio comes up short for Florida Democratic Party Vice Chair but staying focused on political future

Jayden D’Onofrio. (Photo from D’Onofrio’s website)

20-year-old college student Jayden D’Onofrio lost the election for Vice Chair for the Florida Democratic Party Jan. 25 but still has hope to expand Gen Z’s influence in politics and bring in “new blood.”

D’Onofrio had announced his run Jan. 5 on his social media and mentioned that he is determined to end the Republican hold in Florida. According to his website, D’Onofrio’s focus is on sustainable fundraising and rebuilding voter data. His main focus though is flipping the red wave in the state by increasing the number of registered voters.

“I truly believe that if we are to eventually end the republican stranglehold in Florida, it will be through building the next generation of leaders, candidates, and voters for the Democratic Party.” D’Onofrio says.

When asked about his youth and influence on the younger generation to take a stand in politics D’Onofrio adds, “It speaks to the fact that youth can really organize in this state, can lead the way and that there is a path going for us.”

“It’s very important for us to be able to showcase that there is a real path forward.” D’Onofrio continues. “The only real path is by getting the youngest voices in our state involved and making sure they have a seat at the table.”

D’Onofrio has received negative comments online referencing his youth with people calling him too young to lead. Others also said that he did not have enough experience to be in the race. He simply tells them to “look at his record.”

D’Onofrio graduated from Tallahassee State College with an Associate of Arts where he still attends, aiming for a degree in Political Science. He quickly moved into working with lawmakers, becoming team leader for Florida Sen. Lauren Book, as well as interned for Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and finally was a member of the Congressional Fellowship Program for then Congressman Charlie Crist.

D’Onofrio spent two and a half years as Deputy Strategy Director for Voters of Tomorrow, which focused on youth turnout in elections. In May 2023, D’Onofrio became chairman for the Youth Council for FDP where he guided and led all youth initiatives. He founded the Florida Future Leaders PAC in January 2024, where he currently stands as the chairman. While in this position, D’Onofrio stated on his website he raised over $1 million and increased voter turnout in schools and universities.

“At the end of the day age is a number and what comes with it is the experience. I’ve showcased the experience,” D’Onofrio says. “I’m very sure if I was 25 with 5 years of experience under my belt rather than 20 with 5 years of experience, people would look at this a lot differently.”

After his announcement, D’Onofrio received six endorsements, showing that he had support from some Florida Democrats, including from former state Sen. Victor Torres, former state Reps. Kathrine Waldron and Tom Keen, Florida Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo, Florida Sen. Tina Polsky and political strategist Steve Schale.

The Jan. 25 race was called on the Florida Democrats’ X account and the FDP website, with Daniel Henry winning the position of Vice Chair. Henry received 60% of the vote on the first ballot.

Daniel Henry as First Vice Chair with 238 votes on the first ballot.



Henry joins chair Nikki Fried

Henry joins chair Nikki Fried, secretary Ione Townsend and treasurer Wes Hodge as current officers of the Florida Democratic Party.

D’Onofrio plans on staying with the Florida Future Leaders PAC as he said there was still a lot of work left to be done. Voter registration in the state will continue to be one of their most important issues to tackle in 2025.

With the recent inauguration of Donald Trump as president and the number of changes he has made already, many have taken to social media to voice their concerns for the Democratic Party saying it is lost and discouraging. D’Onofrio still believes there is hope.

“Look towards the future,” D’Onofrio says. “Look at someone who inspires you, whether it’s someone young, whether it’s someone who’s been involved for years. There is going to be someone out there that you care for that is still pushing forward. Take them as the example. Take them as the leader they are and use them as your own motivator to move forward.”