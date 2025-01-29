Central Florida’s Pride Chamber to help expand Safe Place Initiative with local law enforcement

ORLANDO | In 2016, officials in Orlando launched the Safe Place Initiative. Its purpose is to provide a haven for the LGBTQ+ community throughout the city who find themselves in unsafe situations. Businesses that are part of the Safe Place Initiative are identified by a sticker on the interior front window of their establishment. The Pride Chamber, Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police Department to help expand the initiative.

The OCSO and OPD have a set group of officers who participate in a program known as the LGBTQ+ Liaisons. Watermark Out News spoke with the LGBTQ+ Liaisons from both law enforcement agencies, including Lieutenant Eulalia Colon, Master Deputy Mara Everson and Officer Danielle Torres. These officers are responsible for conducting an overview of the businesses involved in the Safe Place Initiative and providing the “Safe Place Initiative” stickers for those establishments.

“The important part is that we all work together, and we do. It doesn’t matter who’s running it or who’s not running it. As far as everybody’s concerned, especially when it comes to the Safe Place program, we’re one and the same,” says Torres.

In 2025, these liaisons aim to gain exposure for the initiative. Aside from social media, they believe that more advertising is essential to bring awareness to the program. The liaisons want to ensure the LGBTQ+ community of Central Florida is conscious of an initiative meant to protect them from potential hate crimes.

“Sheriff [John W.] Mina has put us in place to stand up for the people who need us and to say we’re not going to tolerate that type of behavior that was in the past. And here we are trying to bridge the gap with these businesses and let people know we see you,” Everson says.

The Safe Place Initiative has been beneficial for the LGBTQ+ community as it enters its ninth year since launch. Colon mentioned the interactions between the community members and businesses involved have been positive. As a result, the initiative created both a safe environment for all consumers and presented an opportunity for businesses.

“This is another way for them to advertise their business, invite the LGBT community, and let them know they’re welcome. That they won’t be treated differently because of their orientation or who they identify as,” says Colon.

Even with the positive outcomes of the Safe Place Initiative, the liaisons understand there are areas to improve. They believe more education about the initiative is necessary for the Central Florida community. The liaisons discovered people were hesitant to involve law enforcement, which, to their knowledge, is a common misconception.

“This is a big community thing, and I think we promote that more, instead of saying you could contact Orange County, or you could contact OPD. That’s not what this is about. If you don’t want to call us, don’t call us. It’s okay. We want you to have a safe place to go,” Torres says.

In their efforts to expand the Safe Place Initiative, The Pride Chamber, in collaboration with the OCSO and OPD, is hosting a registration event led by LGBTQ+ Liaison Lieutenant Brandon Ragan. As of Jan. 28, the Winter Park Police Department confirmed their attendance.

The event will give an overview of the Safe Place Initiative and how organizations can become a “Safe Place” location. According to The Pride Chamber’s Director of Membership and Events, Vinnie Silber, businesses that attend and enroll in the initiative receive a discount on their first year of membership if they choose to join the chamber. Current members who attend and enroll in the initiative receive a discount on their renewal.

“Because we are an LGBTQ+ and an ally-owned business chamber, we should have more of our businesses actively engaging in this initiative. I’m just hoping that we can get as many businesses actively engaged for our community,” says Silber.

The registration event will be held at the National Entrepreneur Center in Orlando March 13, starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the Safe Place Initiative, visit Orlando.gov and for more information on The Pride Chamber’s registration event, you can go to ThePrideChamber.org.