Florida LGBTQ+ Dems condemn transgender military ban

Florida Democratic LGBTQ+ Caucus President Kristen Browde. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

MIAMI | The Florida Democratic LGBTQ+ Caucus has released a statement responding to the ban on transgender Americans from serving in the military.

President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders Jan. 27 to revise the U.S. military’s standards to effectively exempt transgender individuals from serving. On Jan. 28, six active duty service members and two former service members filed a lawsuit to challenge the ban.

“The level of stupidity displayed by Trump’s attack on American heroes, volunteers who defend our nation with strength and competence, is matched only by his apparent ignorance of what it means to be transgender and who it is who is transgender,” Florida Democratic LGBTQ+ Caucus President Kristen Browde said. “Trump seems to think that being Commander in Chief makes the military his personal plaything. It is not.”

Her statement echoes those released by the trans service members, who shared that their gender identities have no impact on their military readiness. She also tied the ban to Trump associate and X owner Elon Musk, who has a history of making anti-transgender statements.

“The move to ban the service of individuals based on their gender is an absurd extension of First Bro Elon Musk’s animosity towards his daughter, who is transgender,” Browde said. “Trump should reverse course before he damages our national security by pandering to the ignorant.”

The ban on transgender service members comes alongside the removal of the Pentagon’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, which offered anti-discrimination policies to many marginalized groups, including transgender individuals. This ban applies to those already enlisted, including high-ranking and experienced personnel.

Advocates have noted that Trump’s transgender military ban is more comprehensive than his ban in 2017, which was revoked by former President Joe Biden. The new ban targets active-duty members in addition to banning new transgender individuals from enlisting.

Learn more about the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus at LGBTQDems.org.