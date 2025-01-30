Digital Publications

Watermark Out News Issue 32.03: Shining Bright

By Caitlin Sause

Shining Bright: Tampa Bay’s Jewels Sparkles makes a splash on ‘Drag Race’ Winter Pride celebrates LGBTQ+ St Petersburg. Orange County Democrat official arrested for child porn.

QUUERS DOING THINGS | Page 08
Local group aims to highlight transgender issues.

WINTER IS HERE | Page 10
Inaugural Winter Pride to celebrate LGBTQ+ St Petersburg.

LADYFINGERS | Page 15
Sabrina Ambra talks about some of her favorite things in her latest Viewpoint.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Tampa Bay Black Lesbian initiative is “holding space” in the bay area..

PORN BAN? | Page 23
Free speech advocates say law for minors risks privacy for adults.

SHINING BRIGHT | Page 27
Tampa Bay’s Jewels Sparkles makes a splash on “Drag Race.”

