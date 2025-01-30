Watermark Out News Issue 32.03: Shining Bright

Shining Bright: Tampa Bay’s Jewels Sparkles makes a splash on ‘Drag Race’ Winter Pride celebrates LGBTQ+ St Petersburg. Orange County Democrat official arrested for child porn.

QUUERS DOING THINGS | Page 08

Local group aims to highlight transgender issues.



WINTER IS HERE | Page 10

Inaugural Winter Pride to celebrate LGBTQ+ St Petersburg.



LADYFINGERS | Page 15

Sabrina Ambra talks about some of her favorite things in her latest Viewpoint.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

Tampa Bay Black Lesbian initiative is “holding space” in the bay area..



PORN BAN? | Page 23

Free speech advocates say law for minors risks privacy for adults.



SHINING BRIGHT | Page 27

Tampa Bay’s Jewels Sparkles makes a splash on “Drag Race.”



