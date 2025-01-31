St Pete Pride seeks new board members

St Pete Pride 2024. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride is seeking community-focused, creative and experienced individuals to join the nonprofit’s board ahead of this year’s 23rd celebration.

The organization launched their search Jan. 28 and applications are now live. “St Pete Pride is looking for new board members,” they shared. “Do you want to make a difference in the LGBTQIA+ community? Are you passionate about advocacy, event planning, and community building? Now is your chance to get involved!”

Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, St Pete Pride’s board president and interim executive director, says they’re seeking six individuals, including a treasurer. He notes the board is “committed to creating and fostering a space that celebrates pride and the beauty in is diversity.”

“We are on the hunt for new board members that actively reflect the community we represent,” he explains. “We recognize that there are so many skilled members of our community with ideas about how to make our organization better than it already is and we want those voices leading the charge!”

Responsibilities include attending monthly meetings, currently held monthly on the third Tuesday of each month, as well as serving as an ambassador to the community and St Pete Pride’s partners. They’re also required to uphold all legal, financial and ethical duties of the organization, which has grown into Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride over the last two decades.

Interested parties will be asked why they’re interested in joining the board, what the LGBTQ+ community and Pride Movement means to them and more. St Pete Pride also has a “Give or Get” program that asks for a minimum financial contribution of $1,000, but the board helps raise money as a collective.

“St. Pete Pride is growing exponentially, and we want a board that helps drive that progress and maintains our commitment to equity, accessibility and showcasing the diversity that exists within our community,” Green-Calisch says. Read more and apply below:

For more information about St Pete Pride, visit StPetePride.org.